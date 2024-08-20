Bengaluru Doctors Treat 39-Year-Old With Severe Uterine Prolapse

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Doctors in Bengaluru on Tuesday successfully treated a 39-year-old mother of two with stage III uterine prolapse -- a condition where the uterus slips out of its normal position.

Her condition was so advanced that her uterus was protruding through the vagina, a rare occurrence for someone her age, as this typically happens post-menopause.

The patient had been independently managing her household responsibilities, including heavy lifting, which worsened her condition.

Her symptoms included severe back pain, chronic lower abdominal pain, discomfort between her thighs due to the bulging, and difficulty emptying her bladder, which could have led to kidney swelling.

These symptoms significantly disrupted her daily life and well-being.

After four years of suffering and multiple recommendations for a hysterectomy from various hospitals, she sought a less invasive alternative hoping for a breakthrough.

She was admitted to Fortis Cunningham Road, where a thorough clinical examination, including a biopsy and pap smear, was conducted to rule out malignancies.

Dr. Rubina Shanawaz opted for a uterus-preserving approach instead of the hysterectomy suggested elsewhere.

The medical team chose a Robot-Assisted Sacro-Hysteropexy, a state-of-the-art procedure designed to restore uterine support while preserving the uterus.

“For the Robot-Assisted Sacro-Hysteropexy, we used a special mesh to secure the uterus back in place, fixed the cervix, and strengthened the pelvic floor to repair the damage caused by the prolapse. This approach not only preserved the uterus but also restored its proper position, greatly improving the patient's quality of life,” explained Dr. Shanawaz.

The patient was discharged just one day after surgery and made remarkable progress, resuming normal activities quickly without issues with her menstrual cycle.

“We advised her to avoid heavy lifting and follow a rehabilitation plan with pelvic floor exercises, which helped restore her mobility and relieve her pain,” Dr. Shanawaz added