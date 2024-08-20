Paris Paralympics: Satya Prakash Sangwan Appointed Chef De Mission Of Indian Contingent

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has appointed Satya Prakash Sangwan as the Chef de Mission (CMD) of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Sangwan, who is also the Vice-President of PCI, brings with him over a decade of experience within the Paralympic movement.

As CMD, Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that the Indian contingent has the support and guidance it needs to excel on the global stage.

"The position of Chef de Mission is a multifaceted role that requires leadership, mentorship, and strategic planning. Sangwan will be responsible for overseeing the seamless operation of the national delegation, fostering a positive and supportive environment, and inspiring the athletes to perform at their best," the PCI informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Sangwan stated, "It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics."

Commenting on Sangwan's appointment, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, "Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes. We are confident that under his guidance as Chef de Mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024."

Sangwan's extensive experience and passion for para-sports have made him a respected figure in the community. His appointment as Chef de Mission is a testament to his unwavering dedication to promoting and supporting para-athletes in India.