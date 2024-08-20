Wall Street maintains steady gains as investors await Fed Chairman Jackson Hole's speech

(MENAFN) On the first trading day of the week, Wall Street's major indexes showed little change after experiencing their strongest weekly performance of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100 points, or 0.23 percent, the S&P 500 increased by 8 points, or 0.14 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 10 points, or 0.5 percent. The steady market performance followed a particularly strong week, with the S&P 500 advancing about 4 percent, marking its best week since 2023. The Nasdaq surged more than 5 percent, driven largely by a rebound in technology stocks, while the Dow Jones saw an increase of approximately 3 percent.



The market’s recent gains come after overcoming earlier recession fears that had significantly impacted investor sentiment. Greg Marcus, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management, noted that although the market has almost fully rebounded from these fears, volatility is expected to persist throughout the remainder of the year. Marcus emphasized that while there is a generally optimistic outlook, a sustained bullish trend is not anticipated. He pointed out that the slowing economy and the potential for mixed economic data in the coming months could prolong the debate about a possible recession, contributing to ongoing market fluctuations.



As investors anticipate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, they are looking for clues regarding future interest rate cuts. This speech could influence market sentiment and expectations for monetary policy, adding another layer of uncertainty to the current economic climate.



