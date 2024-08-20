(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inaugural Maui & Food Experience will Benefit Those Affected by the August 2023 Maui Fires with Unforgettable Music Performances and Exquisite Food Offerings, September 5-7, 2024

Hua Momona Foundation

is excited to announce that, through the generosity of a collection of patrons and sponsors, up to 500 free tickets for the September 7th concert will be offered to those on Maui affected by the August 2023 fires.

Hua Momona Foundation Announces Free Tickets for Those Affected by the Maui Fires to Attend Sept 7 Maui Concert

The September 7 concert, Music at the MACC, is the final night of the inaugural Maui Music & Food Experience,

taking place from September 5-7, 2024. The event will feature a host of acclaimed musicians, including special guest Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. This multi-night celebration of music and culinary arts will raise crucial funding for food, housing, and mental health support for survivors of the Maui fires of August 2023.

The first-ever Maui Music & Food Experience is bringing together a stellar cast of performers curated by legendary Chicago musician and Experience Music Director Nicholas Tremulis. The lineup includes:



Billy Cox (Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys)

Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac)

Ron Artis II (participating in a special Jimmy Hendrix set)

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Wayne Baker Brooks

Keni Blue (participating in the Hendrix set)

Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones)

Ernie Isley (Isley Brothers)

Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones)

Ivan Julian

Howard Levy

Ivan Neville

The Nicholas Tremulis 4

Charlie Sexton Isaiah Sharkey

The event holds special significance for Mick Fleetwood, whose beloved Maui restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front Street, was tragically destroyed in the wildfires. His involvement underscores the deep personal connection he shares with the Lahaina community and his unwavering commitment to its recovery.

Bassist Billy Cox also makes a triumphant return to Maui to celebrate his bandmates Jimi Hendrix and Mitch Mitchell.

Joining them in support of Lahaina are a host of talented local musicians, including...



Jason Arcilla & The Mad Steppas

Ron Artis II

Keni Blue

Naiwi Teruya & Kealii Lum

Sheryl Renee

Gretchen Rhodes Band

Brian Santana Band

Gail Swanson

Marty Dread

Vene Chun

Roger McKinley Paul West

"Through the generosity of the foundation patrons and new sponsors like

Random Acts of Humach

we are happy to provide up to 500 free tickets for the final concert," said Gary Grube, Founder of Hua Momona Foundation.

"We're also thrilled to have the assistance of the

Makai Foundation

to allocate these free tickets and help rebuild Maui together."

"The Makai Foundation has directly assisted over 1200 families affected by the fires and administering allocation of these generously provided free tickets is a natural fit for our organization," said Rebekah Uccellini Kuby, Disaster Recovery and Resilience Director of the Makia Foundation. "Those affected by the fires* are encouraged to apply as soon as possible on the Makai website."

Request tickets at:



(*verification by a standard vetting process will be performed)

Exclusive benefits for those attending the three-day event, include:



Thursday, September 5 : "Night at the Farm" – An intimate night at Hua Momona Farms where our top patrons will welcome the artists to Maui; featuring celebrity chef stations, solo music performances, and storytelling.

Friday, September 6, 5pm : "Celebration at The Ritz-Carlton Maui" – A gala at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Aloha Pavilion, showcasing celebrity chefs, a live auction, and historic music performances. Saturday, September 7, 4pm : "Music at the MACC" – A one-of-a-kind outdoor & indoor concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC), including a tribute to Jimi Hendrix and the 1970 concert film Rainbow Bridge, filmed on Maui.

NEW: a discounted "Silver Table Sponsorship" (8 people) is available so a host can treat friends & family at the "Celebration at The Ritz-Carlton Maui" on Sept 6th.

Explore all the available attendance choices and special donation packages on the Maui Experience website.

Those traveling to the Experience are encouraged to make

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

their home away from home during their visit. As the host resort for the Experience, the resort is generously offering attendees a 30% discount with booking code FVJ.

By donating and visiting, all attendees will contribute to the island's recovery while immersing themselves in the island's world-class offerings and the once-in-a-lifetime mix of music, food, and community spirit during the Maui Music & Food Experience.

Learn more about this extraordinary event and Hua Momona Foundation's ongoing relief efforts by visiting .

About Makai Foundation:

The Makai foundation

is rooted in the power of community-helping-community. We are committed to ensuring no one slips through the cracks in the system. Driven by the power of compassion and community, we stand as beacons of hope. We uplift those in need, meeting them exactly where they are- bridging gaps and breaking barriers to ensure no one is forgotten. We are committed to putting the "relief" into "disaster-relief", and improving the system-design for disaster recovery in the future. With every action, we inspire resilience, fostering sustainable recovery through effective collaboration and unwavering dedication.

About The Hua Momona Foundation

The Hua Momona Foundation , a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by the team at Hua Momona Farms to support the Maui community. The Foundation's mission includes providing food, facilitating replacement housing, supporting mental healthcare programs, and hosting fundraising events to benefit local residents.

Press Contact:

Lynn

Munroe

845-548-1211

