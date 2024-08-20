Amenities Health Selected For Microsoft For Startups Pegasus Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joining the Pegasus Program, Amenities is set to enhance the digital healthcare experience, improving patient acquisition, retention, and brand loyalty.

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health , a leader in digital healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This program supports high-potential startups, empowering Microsoft's customer base to harness cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to enhance digital healthcare experiences and streamline operations.

In an era where the healthcare market is increasingly crowded with non-traditional players, Amenities Health stands out by offering a comprehensive digital platform that enhances patient experiences. The platform addresses key challenges in the industry, such as new patient acquisition, care scheduling, and patient retention.

"Our selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program validates our commitment to creating seamless patient experiences and fostering brand loyalty," said Dr. Aasim Saeed, Founder & CEO of Amenities Health. "With Microsoft's support, we are well-positioned to enhance our digital platform and expand our reach, ensuring patients have easy access to high-quality, integrated healthcare services while providing a proven ROI to our partners."

Amenities' digital front door and patient loyalty platform was developed for healthcare systems that offer digital tools and services patients want and need. New patients can register and create a full electronic medical record (EMR) and patient portal account within seconds and immediately search for available appointments across the entire health system network. What makes Amenities' consumer-centric technology unique is its next-available and closest-in-proximity appointment sorting feature. The platform surfaces every available appointment - including consolidating all virtual and urgent care options and in-network physicians on different EMRs. It then organizes the information based on the next available appointment, distance, types of insurance coverage accepted, etc., and enables same-day services.

The modular platform can augment current patient portals, custom mobile apps, or provide an end-to-end, white-labeled mobile solution. Moreover, Amenities offers turnkey membership programs, empowering healthcare systems to truly differentiate themselves and keep their patients loyal to their brand. This same mobile experience can also be easily embedded into health systems' websites to maintain continuity across all digital front door channels.

Sally Ann Frank, Worldwide Lead for Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups, commented, "Amenities approach is enabling healthcare systems to meet today's consumer expectations, similar to ecommerce and mobile banking platforms. They are dedicated to the digital healthcare experience, providing solutions that enhance patient engagement and satisfaction."

Microsoft's extensive healthcare system portfolio will have easy access to the Amenities platform, offering a smooth marketplace transaction.

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. Learn more at

.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

617-894-1153

[email protected]

SOURCE Amenities Health