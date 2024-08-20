Evofem Biosciences Addresses The Impact Of GLP-1 Medications On Oral Contraceptive Absorption And Introduces Phexxi As A Non-Oral Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the popularity of GLP-1 receptor agonists continues to surge in the of obesity and type 2 diabetes, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM ) is raising awareness of the potential impact these medications may have on the effectiveness of oral contraceptives. With an increasing number of women turning to GLP-1 medications for weight management and glycemic control, the need for reliable non-oral contraceptive options has never been more acute.

GLP-1 receptor agonists, including well-known medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, are celebrated for their ability to aid in weight loss and improve blood sugar levels. However, these medications are also associated with gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and delayed gastric emptying, which can interfere with the absorption of oral contraceptives. This reduced absorption can make oral birth control less effective, increasing the risk of unintended pregnancies.

Evofem Biosciences is proud to offer Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free, on-demand contraceptive gel that provides women with a reliable non-oral birth control option. Phexxi is uniquely suited for patients who are prescribed GLP-1 medications and are concerned about the potential for reduced effectiveness of oral contraceptives due to drug-drug interaction.

"The rise in GLP-1 usage brings important considerations for women's reproductive health," said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. "Understanding the impact of these medications on oral contraceptive absorption and effectiveness is critical. Phexxi offers a non-oral alternative that allows women to manage their contraception without worrying about compromised absorption."

Phexxi works by maintaining the vagina's slightly acidic pH, counteracting the influence of semen and sustaining

an environment that is inhospitable to sperm. As a non-hormonal, on-demand contraceptive, Phexxi is used only when needed, making it a flexible and convenient option for women who are concerned about the potential interactions between their GLP-1 medication and oral contraceptives.

Evofem Biosciences is committed to supporting women's health by providing innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by women who are managing chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. By offering Phexxi as a non-oral contraceptive option, Evofem is empowering women to take control of their reproductive health without compromising the effectiveness of their GLP-1 treatment plans.



About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc ., is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi®

(lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) , is a

hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex.

In July 2024 Evofem broadened its commercial offering with the acquisition of SOLOSEC® (secnidazole) 2g oral granules , an FDA-approved oral antibiotic

for the treatment of two sexual health diseases: bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection, in females 12 years of age and older, and trichomoniasis, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI), in people 12 years of age and older. SOLOSEC provides a complete course of therapy in just one dose.



In

December 2023, Evofem entered into a Merger Agreement with

Aditxt, Inc.

(Nasdaq: ADTX ) under which Aditxt intends to acquire Evofem. The parties amended and restated the Merger Agreement, as amended, in its entirety in

July 2024 and are targeting to close in late 2024.

Phexxi®

and SOLOSEC® are registered trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Important Safety Information



Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi®.



Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring. Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information .

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences®

toll-free at

1-833-EVFMBIO

or contact FDA at

1-800-FDA-1088

or

.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements related to the Company's anticipated financial performance, expected timing to relaunch SOLOSEC, and the likelihood of success and anticipated timing to close the contemplated Aditxt transaction. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2023

filed with the SEC on

March 27, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended

March 31, 2024

filed with the SEC on

May 12, 2024, and any subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

