Travel Disruptions In 2024: The Rising Cost Of Delays And Missed Connections

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flight delays have become a common frustration for travelers throughout the United States. Roughly 21% of all flights this year have arrived at their destination at least 15 minutes later than expected, according to data from the Department of .

Lengthy delays not only frustrate travelers, but can also result in significant losses by disrupting their itinerary. Squaremouth.com , leading US travel insurance marketplace, discusses the impact of travel delays and how travelers can protect themselves in the future.

Airline Delays Account for 25% Claims

Historically, airline delays are one of the most common reasons travelers file a claim, and this year is no exception. According to Squaremouth data, over 25% of all paid claims in 2024 are a result of flight delays and missed connections, which is consistent with last year . On average, these claims saved travelers an average of $435 per policy.

Protect Yourself From Delays

With travel up nearly 10% this fall and trip costs soaring even higher, travelers with upcoming trips should consider a travel insurance policy that includes the following benefits:

Travel Delay: Covers out-of-pocket expenses during a delay of at least 3-12 hours, including meals, accommodations, and transportation expenses. If a delay meets these requirements, the Travel Delay benefit can reimburse between $100 to $5,000, depending on the policy.

Missed Connection: Reimburses the costs to catch up to your trip and make it to your destination. Most policies require a delay of at least three hours, and coverage within this benefit ranges from $50 to $2,500 depending on the policy.

Methodology: Travel insurance claims data is based on paid claims made by Tin Leg customers filed between the dates of 1/1/24 – 8/1/24.

