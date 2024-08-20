Local Bilingual Preschool Expands With New Location To Meet Demand For Early Childhood Education In Massachusetts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In response to the rising demand for bilingual early childhood education in Massachusetts, The Teddy Bear Village opened another location in Framingham, MA.

- Evando AnaniasFRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the rising demand for affordable and high-quality early childhood education in Massachusetts, The Teddy Bear Village is thrilled to open a brand new location at Trolley Square in Framingham, MA. The new center, located at 855 Worcester Road Unit 2 in Framingham, just opened its doors on August 1, 2024. This expansion reflects the overwhelming popularity of the preschool's innovative bilingual programs, which have quickly made it a preferred choice for families in the area.As Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in educational excellence, the importance of early childhood education has never been more paramount. The Commonwealth's families are increasingly recognizing the value of starting their children's educational journeys early, particularly in a time when foundational skills in literacy, social-emotional development, and cultural competency are essential for future success. The rising demand for early childhood education programs shows a growing awareness that early learning is not just beneficial but necessary."Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment when the need for robust early childhood education programs is at the forefront of educational and social discussions," said Evando Ananias, Co-owner of The Teddy Bear Village (TBV). The local childcare center is excited to offer more families access to its unique bilingual curriculum, which not only prepares young ones for academic success but also fosters fluency in both English and Spanish.“Our approach sets our preschool apart and meets the growing demand for bilingual education in our community,” added Michelle Martin, the second Co-owner of the center.The new facility at Trolley Square mirrors the thoughtful design and child-centric approach of the original location on Fountain Street, featuring bright and spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art learning materials, live cameras, and a secure outdoor playground. The center's curriculum will continue to emphasize critical early skills in literacy, math, science, and social-emotional learning, all within a fun and bilingual environment. This approach not only prepares children for a successful transition to Kindergarten but also equips them with the language skills and cultural awareness that are increasingly valuable in our communities.With this new location, The Teddy Bear Village is poised to serve even more families in the Framingham and Metrowest areas, continuing its mission to provide exceptional early childhood education and meet the evolving needs of the community. TBV proudly works with many local families with State Vouchers, ensuring every child has a safe place to learn, grow, and play.Families interested in enrolling their children at the new location are encouraged to visit the preschool's website at for more information and to secure their spot.For more information on the opening of The Teddy Bear Village's Trolley Square location, please contact either the Fountain Street location by calling (508) 599-2100 or the new Trolley Square location at (508) 424-5611.About The Teddy Bear Village:The Teddy Bear Village is a leading early childhood education center dedicated to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for infants and children ages birth to five years. With a focus on personalized learning, bilingual education, and social-emotional development, TBV offers programs that prepare young learners for a successful transition to Kindergarten and beyond.

