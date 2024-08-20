Elizabeth Trevino Selected As Top Restaurant Owner Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Trevino honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Trevino, Restauranteur, was recently selected as Top Restaurant Owner of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Trevino is the successful owner and manager of La Playa Mexican Café in Harlingen, Texas since 2006. Her commitment to high standards is why she often works in the kitchen alongside her employees. Ms. Trevino values the reputation and the quality of her restaurant over financial success and would gladly earn less rather than compromise on either of those invaluable attributes. She holds firm that she will never serve something she wouldn't eat herself. She formally partnered with her two sons, who both now own and operate their own restaurants.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Trevino earned a Bachelor's degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Mexico. Ms. Trevino worked for the Supreme Court in Monterrey, Mexico before she immigrated to the United States in 1985.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Trevino has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Since 2015, she has been repeatedly published in Latina Women. In 2016, she was named one of San Antonio's Most Successful Women by Inspiring Women and was honored as the Queen of Fiesta San Antonio. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Restaurant Owner of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Trevino is active in her community. She has contributed to Fiesta San Antonio, a nonprofit organization that presents an educational annual celebration of the diverse cultures and heritages in San Antonio.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Elizabeth Trevino for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Trevino attributes her success to consistency and persistence in the pursuit of her goals. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to partially retire and pass off her business to someone who can maintain the integrity, standards, and exceptional service to customers that she established.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

