GAM Exterminating Expands Presence In Jacksonville With Acquisition Of Absolute Animal Removal

GAM Extermination Group expands in Jacksonville by acquiring Absolute Animal Removal. Co-founders Greg Migliaccio and Peter Pirrello aim to enhance services.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GAM Extermination Grp., a leading nationwide group specializing in pest control, is eager to announce that it made another aggressive move in the Jacksonville marketplace by acquiring a multi-decade staple in Jacksonville "Absolute Animal Removal". This strategic move shows that GAM Extermination Group is dedicated to growing its presence in important markets and improving its services.Founded by industry veterans Greg Migliaccio and Peter Pirrello, GAM Extermination Grp. has built a reputation for successfully investing in and supporting the growth of pest control businesses across the country. The acquisition of Absolute Animal Removal marks a significant step in the group's ongoing growth strategy.“We are thrilled to welcome Absolute Animal Removal into the GAM Extermination Grp. family,” said Greg Migliaccio, Co-Founder of GAM Extermination Grp.“Absolute Animal Removal has a strong reputation for delivering exceptional animal removal services, and we are excited to continue this legacy while enhancing the services provided to the Jacksonville community.”Peter Pirrello, Co-Founder of GAM Extermination Grp., added,“This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to invest in and support leading pest control companies. We are confident that our expertise and resources will help Absolute Animal Removal grow and continue to deliver outstanding service to its customers.”GAM Extermination Grp. is committed to preserving the high standards of service that Absolute Animal Removal's customers have come to rely on. The group plans to retain the current team and ensure a seamless transition, maintaining the same level of reliable and professional animal removal services.Jeff Joel and Rachel Econom, the previous owners of Absolute Animal Removal, will remain with GAM Exterminating to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of service. Their invaluable experience and deep-rooted knowledge of the local market will continue to benefit the community under the new management.About GAM Extermination Grp.GAM Extermination Grp. is a prominent pest control investment group with a nationwide presence. Co-founded by Greg Migliaccio and Peter Pirrello, the group specializes in identifying and investing in successful pest control businesses. With a focus on quality, growth, and customer satisfaction, GAM Extermination Grp. is dedicated to shaping the future of the pest control industry.For further information, please contact:Harry MartinPhone: 877-732-2057

