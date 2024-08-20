Georgino Rutter: Brighton Signs Forward From Leeds For Club-Record Deal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bright & Hove Albion confirmed the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for a club-record deal on Tuesday. The Seagulls reportedly activated the French forward's USD 51 million release clause. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal as he moves from the Championship to the Premier League.



The Frenchman came through the youth ranks of side Rennes and broke into their first team in 2020 before moving to German club Hoffenheim the following year. After spending two seasons at the Bundesliga outfit, he

joined Leeds in July 2023 for then-club record transfer fee of USD 46 million.

He went on to score eight goals in 66 appearances for the Peacocks last season. The Whites finished third in the 2023/24 Championship standings and qualified for the promotion playoffs, where they were beaten by Southampton, who advanced to the English top flight along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town.



Leeds' inability to qualify for the top tier might have played a role in Rutter's departure. The club said it had been unable to persuade the Frenchman to stay. "Every effort was made to keep Georginio at Elland Road despite his exit clause being activated, but he was persistent and adamant in his desire to leave and we respect his decision," Leeds said.



Brighton, on the other hand, are aiming to strengthen their squad in order challenge for the European places. The Seagulls, who managed to secure an impressive sixth-place finish in the 2022/23 Premier League standings, had to settle for 11th spot at the end of last season.

Brighton started the 2024-25 campaign on a positive note, thrashing Everton 3-0 at the weekend thanks to efforts from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra. They will next host Manchester United at Falmer Stadium on Saturday.



