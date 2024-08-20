Bharat Bandh tomorrow: 7 things to avoid on THIS day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a Bharat Bandh, which is a countrywide strike or shutdown, you should take particular steps to protect yourself and prevent hassles. Here are seven things to avoid on the day of Bharat Bandh.

Roadblocks and protestors may impede public transit during Bharat Bandh. avoid unnecessary travel to avoid traffic, delays, and danger.



Misinformation and rumours circulate swiftly on social media during a Bharat Bandh. Avoid spreading unsubstantiated information that might alarm or confuse.



It's your democratic right to peacefully protest, yet Bharat Bandhs have hazards. Protests can evolve into conflicts with the government or other organisations.



A Bharat Bandh might hamper food and internet shopping deliveries. Roadblocks or protests may keep delivery workers from reaching you.

Bharat Bandhs may affect banking services, especially those that demand physical presence. Many bank branches and ATMs may be closed due to strikes.





Bharat Bandh protests can occur in crowded places, including marketplaces, shopping centres, and public squares. Avoid these regions to avoid big crowds that might turn violent.

Government offices and institutions may close or have fewer workers during a Bharat Bandh. Reschedule appointments or crucial work at such offices.