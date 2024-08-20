Joe Biden Wins 4-Minute-Long Ovation In Emotional Farewell At Democratic National Convention: WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden turned emotional as he took the stage at the National (DNC) on Monday. He delivered his farewell speech, and what followed was overwhelming.

The huge crowd at the Convention gave a rousing ovation to President Biden. They applauded not just for one or two minutes but for four minutes. Visibly emotional when he took the stage, Biden was greeted by a more than four-minute-long ovation and chants of“Thank you Joe.”

The moments went viral on social media on Tuesday.

“America, I love you,” Joe Biden replied.

Biden, who won't be contesting the 2024 US Presidential Elections, received a hero's welcome on Monday night. Many in his party had pressured him to drop his bid for reelection.

One month after an unprecedented mid-campaign switch, the opening night of the convention in Chicago was designed to give a graceful exit to Biden, the incumbent president, and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

At the Convention, Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to thank him for being an "incredible" president. "I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden," said Harris, who was wearing a tan suit and took to the stage to Beyonce's "Freedom." She added,“We are forever grateful to you.”

The Democrats are in an exuberant mood in Chicago, daring to hope for victory in November that seemed inconceivable just weeks ago after Biden's disastrous debate against Trump. But Monday's first night of the convention was an emotional one for many of the key players.

Harris will formally accept the Democrat's nomination on Thursday, in her biggest chance yet to define her candidacy in front of a huge audience of tens of millions of American voters.

This time, Harris will be contesting Republican Donald Trump, whose comeback bid for the White House is viewed by Democrats as an existential threat.

(With inputs from agencies)