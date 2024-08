Senior Helpers Of Boston And South Shore Achieves Prestigious CHAP Age-Friendly Care At Home Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers , the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, is the first private duty in-home care provider in the United States to be Age-Friendly Care at Home certified by Community Accreditation Partners (CHAP). On August 13, 2024, locally owned Senior Helpers Boston and South Shore joined the list of Senior Helpers CHAP Age-Friendly Care at Home Certified locations as the first agency in Massachusetts and the northeast United States to achieve this certification.

"Senior Helpers' achievement as the pioneering Age-Friendly Care certified home care organization is truly remarkable. Their proactive approach in implementing numerous tools to enhance care for older adults, even before receiving the AFC certification, speaks volumes about their commitment to excellence," said Teresa Harbour, COO of CHAP. "Their use of LIFE Profile to reduce the risk of hospitalizations, their Senior Gems program for dementia care, and their Centers for Excellence for staff training and competency set them up for success, so adding the Age-Friendly Care at Home Certification was a logical next step."



Owner, Mark Friedman CDP CAPS, stated it was an honor to be the first franchise in the country to attain this certification. "Our decision to voluntarily pursue this certification further demonstrates our dedication to providing a higher standard of care."



What is Age-Friendly Care at Home?

This first-of-its-kind certification was created to help meet the demand for high-quality care for older adults and showcases companies that use all-encompassing, person-centered care to address the unique needs of every individual. The focus is on the 4Ms (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility), a research-backed and evidence-based approach to care. To receive the CHAP certification, Senior Helpers Boston and South Shore worked to ensure that the 4Ms Framework is an integral part of operations and daily interactions with clients.

puts clients at the center of care and empowers them to be involved in goal setting and preferences for their care.should be used in an age-friendly way that does not interfere with What Matters to the client.focuses on preventing, identifying, treating, and managing depression and dementia.ensures older adults move safely and maintain function so they can do What Matters to them.

CHAP provides training, certification, and accreditation for senior care providers, ensuring quality and compliance with the highest standards of care using the 4M Framework and other guidelines.

Senior Helpers Elevates Care Standards for Seniors



In addition to the CHAP certification, Senior Helpers Boston and South Shore elevates its care for clients through three key programs: the proprietary LIFE Profile assessment tool, the Senior Gems® program, and the Center of Excellence training spaces.

LIFE Profile is a research-based technology tool that uses data to identify a client's risk of being hospitalized.

The Senior Gems® program provides effective strategies for supporting and caring for loved ones from normal aging through late-stage dementia, focusing on what is precious and unique about each senior at each stage.

The Senior Helpers Center of Excellence is a training space designed to simulate a client's home, allowing caregivers to learn and train in a real-world environment and demonstrate their ability to provide the highest quality of care in a client's home.

Senior Helpers Boston and South Shore provides in-home care for seniors to help them age in place and live quality lives. They provide personalized care, including chronic disease care, Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's care, end of life care, as well as basic supports like errands and transportation, meal preparation and more.

About Senior Helpers® and Senior Helpers® Boston and South Shore

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Locally owned Senior Helpers Boston and South Shore is proud to have served the needs of seniors and their families in the metropolitan area for the past 15 years.

Learn more by visiting visit or .

About CHAP : CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

