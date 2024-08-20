Glia Partners With Unitus Community Credit Union, A Leader In Helping Local Hispanic Communities Access Financial Resources

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Glia's enables credit union to better serve Portland's Hispanic community; annual Juntos Avanzamos event celebrates progress and inclusivity

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology,

today announced that it has supported Unitus Community Credit Union's service and empowerment of the Hispanic population through its powerful chat, and capabilities. The partnership will be highlighted at Unitus' annual Juntos Avanzamos ("Together We Advance") celebration on August 20th, highlighting tips and best practices for how credit unions can better reach and engage with their Hispanic communities.

Unitus earned the prestigious Juntos Avanzamos designation in 2021, and the credit union continues to make significant strides in expanding access to essential financial services and resources to the Hispanic population in Portland. The partnership with Glia accelerates these efforts, enabling the credit union to leverage innovative technology to bridge language gaps, deliver personalized support and foster a culture of belonging. Glia is participating in and sponsoring the event's roundtable celebration dinner, further demonstrating its commitment and dedication to the partnership.



"At Unitus, we are committed to serving this historically underrepresented community in a meaningful and authentic way. Our multifaceted approach consists of customized products, strategic partnerships and innovative technology," said Char Sears, VP of Member Experience and Product Management at Unitus Community Credit Union. "Our partnership with Glia has allowed us to maintain personal connections at scale for the Hispanic community, helping them navigate the complex American financial system and pave the way for building generational wealth."

Glia has enabled Unitus to offer Spanish language chat, audio and video interactions, all managed by dedicated Spanish-speaking employees. The credit union has also introduced "Tely," a Spanish-language virtual assistant powered by Glia, helping provide 24/7 support and deliver a unified approach to serving its Hispanic members. The credit union didn't simply translate these tools into Spanish, but engaged a diverse group of stakeholders to ensure the language was right both linguistically and culturally. Since deploying the Spanish-language virtual assistant, Unitus has experienced a 428% increase in Spanish-language chats and achieved an 87% containment rate, with an average handle time of just 2.21 minutes.

"We are proud to support Unitus' efforts to foster inclusivity for all; the values of our two organizations are deeply aligned," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "With our technology, Unitus has been able to efficiently and effectively reach their local Hispanic population, all while maintaining a high touch approach and ensuring each member receives high-quality, meaningful interactions regardless of their preferred language. We look forward to participating in Unitus' upcoming event, where we hope other credit unions will be inspired to embark on similar journeys for their communities."

The upcoming Juntos Avanzamos celebration will bring together members, community partners, credit union leaders, lawmakers and nonprofit organizations to celebrate inclusivity. It will also offer a deep dive at the approaches and tools used by Unitus to connect with and empower its local Hispanic community. For more on Unitus' strategy and the valuable role of Glia's technology, please visit here .

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLessTM Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 500 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a

Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM company and a

Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia .

About Unitus Community Credit Union

At Unitus, we're dedicated to improving lives in the communities we serve. As a member-owned local credit union, we invest in people by doing the right thing. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, we provide support for community groups through volunteerism and financial donations. Our 105,000 members count on us to serve them and their communities; our 300+ employees share that passion for service. Learn about the local impact Unitus makes by visiting unitusccu .

SOURCE Glia