Accredited Solutions Files 8-K Announcing $750 Million 5-Year Revenue Growth Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, has filed an 8-K with the SEC outlining its ambitious 5-year plan aimed at achieving $750 million in annual revenue. The Company has detailed a strategic approach that includes both synergistic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives across several sectors, such as e-commerce, AI-based solutions, AI-powered marketing and fintech.

As part of the plan, Accredited Solutions will focus on acquiring profitable companies within these sectors while also leveraging synergies between administrative and marketing departments to optimize operations and drive revenue growth. The Company's initial steps include recruiting industry experts, independent board members, and a new CEO/COO with a proven track record in scaling companies and businesses through acquisitions. The plan outlines a detailed timeline for the first year's objectives, which emphasizes a focus on key acquisitions and integration milestones to build a robust foundation for future growth.

"This 5-year plan is a pivotal moment for Accredited Solutions as we embark on a journey to transform our company and achieve substantial revenue growth," said the Company's CEO, Mr. Eduardo Brito. "We are committed to executing this strategy with disciplined precision and look forward to delivering long-term value to our shareholders." Accredited Solutions will continue to provide updates as the plan progresses and milestones are achieved.

Relevant Links:

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Accredited Solutions, Inc. Contact: ...

Follow Us on:

X (Twitter): @asii_Inc

Source:

Accredited Solutions, Inc.

