CPI Aerostructures Appoints Philip Passarello To Leadership Team As Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Passarello has extensive experience in all aspects of financial functions including accounting, financial reporting, audit and compliance, treasury, and financial planning and analysis. His career spans more than 20 years in financial management, compliance, strategic forecasting and systems implementation.

Prior to joining CPI Aero, Mr. Passarello served as Vice President of Finance for TTM Technologies, a Printed Circuit Board and Aerospace and Defense supplier where he was responsible for the financial functions and operational partnering for multiple locations comprising the Integrated Electronics business. TTM acquired Telephonics Corporation in June 2022 where he held various managerial and executive level positions for over 15 years. His experiences at Telephonics spanned multiple facets including system implementation and integration, strategic planning, analytics, business combinations and divestitures, process improvements, financial reporting and all areas of financial management. Earlier in his career, he spent 5 years at KPMG within their audit practice primarily focused on public companies. Philip holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Dowling College.

“The appointment of Philip Passarello aligns with our objectives of achieving best-in-class financial operations while augmenting CPI Aero's experienced aerospace leadership team. His proven record and leadership style will strengthen CPI Aero's Finance team and we look forward to his contributions to our business,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.“I want to personally thank Andrew Davis for his leadership and dedication to the Company since joining CPI Aero in 2021. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.