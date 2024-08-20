Wondr Health Appoints New Chief Experience And Engagement Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative digital leader joins executive team to advance participant and client experience, and accelerate growth for Wondr Health

Dallas, TX, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health , an leader in digital behavioral support and weight-loss management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care, announced today the appointment of Marin Hoffman as Chief Experience and Engagement Officer (CXO). Hoffman is the latest in a series of key additions to the executive team during an exciting time of product innovation and growth for the organization.

Leading product strategy, Hoffman will leverage the strength of the Wondr program to expand and diversify offerings for whole-person metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. She will also lead product management and commercialization, program engagement, and experience strategy for participants and clients.

“Welcoming Marin to Wondr Health brings an exceptional opportunity for us to set a new, higher standard for workplace metabolic health programs, an especially important and timely priority as employers and health plans struggle to navigate the rapidly changing GLP-1 landscape,” said Scott Paddock, CEO, Wondr Health. “Marin's diverse background and proven track record in digital health engagement are instrumental as we go to market with innovative capabilities that increase access, improve health, and lower costs.”

Hoffman brings extensive experience leading product, marketing, engagement, and growth efforts for Target, Virgin Pulse, Transcarent, and Parsley Health, most recently. Hoffman earned a graduate degree in Public Health from Harvard University and has a strong background in coaching, behavior change, and executive leadership.

"Wondr Health is a leader in the employee benefits space. Their forward-thinking approach to engagement and innovative product strategy translates to huge growth potential in the market," Hoffman said. "I am eager to join the team and start building on Wondr Health's momentum to advance the overall experience of participants and clients. Together, we will help more people live their best lives.”

Wondr Health continues to expand its product strategy to address the evolving needs of participants, employers, and health plan partners. Its core program, Wondr, is an integrated, modular solution that starts with expert, proven behavioral support and offers medication management and personalized clinical support for people on GLP-1s and other weight-loss drugs. Distinguished by its ability to scale and flex, Wondr can be tailored to optimize current and future benefit structures, regardless of GLP-1 coverage.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health improves access to digital, evidence-based behavioral support and weight-loss medication management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space 15+ years ago, Wondr starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, Wondr helps everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit

