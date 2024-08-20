Hollister Unveils Collegiate Graphics Shop, Representing More Than 30 Universities Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collection features more than 65 officially licensed graphics products across categories

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co. (“Hollister”), a brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is rolling out its Collegiate Graphics Shop just in time for the back-to-school and fall sports seasons. The 67-piece collection is rooted in quality basics including crewneck sweatshirts, hoodies and tees, touting vintage-inspired university logos and graphics and represents more than 30 universities across the United States.



Hollister is excited to outfit its teen customers for the upcoming season with a wide range of products created through official licensing agreements. Building on the strong success of the brand's other vintage-inspired graphic designs spanning cars, entertainment, racing and more, the Collegiate Graphics Shop offers on-trend items that represent some of the schools the brand's customers love. Through market research, Hollister found a white space within the brand's target demographic; customers were looking for trendy items to show school spirit that still fit their aesthetic.

“We're excited to offer our customers high-quality, comfortable product as they head back to school,” said Corey Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.“Our Collegiate Graphics Shop provides designs beyond what are typically offered in most retail stores and on-campus bookstores, and we can't wait to see how they style their gameday looks.”

As Hollister continues to connect with the college and university space, the brand will enlist 350+ college student-athletes across 10+ sports to serve as ambassadors and share their Hollister gameday outfits on their social media channels. The star-studded fall roster includes Ohio State University running back TreVeyon Henderson, University of Florida and USA women's gymnast Leanne Wong, University of Michigan quarterback Alex Orji, and University of California, Los Angeles point guard Dylan Andrews.

Following her return from the Olympic Games in Paris as an alternate for the USA Women's Gymnastics team, Leanne Wong is looking forward to sporting Hollister's University of Florida apparel on campus in the fall.“I'm so proud to be a Gator and love that Hollister is giving student-athletes, like me, fashionable options to rep our teams,” said Wong.

Hollister is also excited to work with TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State University and first-team All Big Ten running back who is returning for his senior year with the Buckeyes.“The collegiate collection has everything I need whether I'm going to class or headed to practice,” said Henderson.

The Collegiate Graphics Shop includes tees, crewnecks, hoodies and hats, in sizes Women's XXS-XXL and Men's XS-XXL, ranging from $29.95 to $59.95. All pieces are available online now at and in select stores.



About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you.

Hollister Co. is a brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com.

