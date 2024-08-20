Ibotta Captures Top Spot In 2024 Martech Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ibotta Performance Recognized for Best Performance Marketing Innovation

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), the leading company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, today announced that the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN) has been selected as winner of the“Performance Marketing Innovation Award” in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual awards program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.



The Ibotta Performance Network (IPN) is the first digital network that delivers promotions in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites and Ibotta's direct-to-consumer properties. The IPN, which boasts a wide range of third party publishers including Walmart and Instacart, among many others, allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2 billion through the IPN since 2012.

“Since its launch in 2022, we've continued to expand our Ibotta Performance Network, adding a range of top tier publisher partners including Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and most recently, Instacart, allowing CPG brands to reach an unprecedented 98% of households while leveraging pay-per-sale efficiency and AI-driven optimization,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder of Ibotta.“Accolades like the MarTech Breakthrough Awards further underscore the unique value our network provides to our more than 2,400 brand partners, and the power of reaching the right customer with the right offer at the right time.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“The Ibotta Performance Network gives consumers a tangible way to save on their favorite everyday products, whether they're interacting directly with the Ibotta app or one of its many publishing partners,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough.“As digital rewards continue to rise in prominence and marketers seek strategic approaches to optimize their spending, the IPN empowers retailers and brands to navigate the evolving marketing landscape with confidence and precision. That makes IPN our 'Performance Marketing Innovation Award' recipient for 2024.”

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact

Ibotta Corporate Communications

Hilary O'Byrne, ...