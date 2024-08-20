Nano Banc Names Parham Medhat As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) also strengthens expertise with addition of CBRE's Simon Dillon to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Banc , a community-based business bank, today announced the appointment of Parham Medhat as chief operating officer (COO). In his role, Medhat will be responsible for overseeing the bank's technology, operations, strategic initiatives and growth plans, and will help to position the bank for growth in the coming years.



Medhat brings nearly three decades of experience to his new role at Nano Banc. Previously, he served as the executive vice president, chief operations & technology officer at Luther Burbank Savings where he was responsible for deposit and lending operations, loan servicing, information technology and project management. He has also held leadership roles with CTBC Bank USA, Opus Bank and CapitalSource Bank.

“There is great opportunity for Nano Banc, and I am excited to join the bank as it looks towards continued growth while maintaining its dedication to excellent client service,” said Parham Medhat, COO of Nano Banc.

To continue to strengthen its real estate expertise, Nano Banc also recently appointed Simon Dillon, First Vice President at CBRE, to its board of directors. He is an experienced real estate broker and banking professional with over 30 years in the real estate industry. His management experience as a senior partner and team leader, coupled with board advisory experience, will bring additional value to the board. Additionally, Dillon's strong relationships, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of Orange County's real estate market will help guide the Banc into the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Parham to our executive team and Simon to our board of directors,” said Mary Lynn Lenz, CEO of Nano Banc.“Parham's significant experience in banking operations and strategic growth initiatives will be instrumental in guiding Nano Banc into the future. At the same time, Simon's deep understanding of the real estate market will enhance the bank's capabilities in that area, which is already an area of core competency. They are both excellent fits for the bank – both in terms of experience and culture – and I look forward to working closely with them.”

