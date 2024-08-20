Modaxo Welcomes CAMMAX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo (“Modaxo”), a global organization focused on moving the world's people, today announced the of CAMMAX LIMITED (“CAMMAX”), a UK provider of self-service Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), Parking Payment machines, and associated services.



CAMMAX brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in delivering innovative payment systems for public and car parks. The company's solution portfolio includes a wide range of TVMs for rail, tram, and bus journeys, as well as off-street parking payment systems for Pay on Exit, Pay on Entry, and Hybrid car parks.

“We are delighted to welcome CAMMAX and its employees and customers to the Modaxo family,” said Laurent Eskenazi, Head of EMEA, UK, and Asia at Modaxo.“CAMMAX's impressive track record in simplifying travel and parking payments aligns with our vision of creating seamless mobility experiences for all.”

CAMMAX's customizable hardware, user-friendly software, and comprehensive services have earned them a strong reputation among leading transportation and parking operators in the UK. Some of CAMMAX's customers include West Midlands Combined Authority, Nottingham Trams Limited, Bristol City Council, East Midlands Rail, and Parking Eye.

“Joining the Modaxo family is an exciting milestone for CAMMAX,” said Julian Rooney, Managing Director, CAMMAX.“We share a common vision of transforming the transportation and parking experience through technology. Now with Modaxo we feel we can deliver even more value to our customers and drive the industry forward.”

CAMMAX maintains its unique brand identity and autonomy while benefiting from investment, support, coaching, best practices, and peer learning made available by Modaxo. Julian Rooney continues to lead the business along with the management team.

About CAMMAX

Cammax's innovative payment systems serve some of the largest public transport authorities, parking operators and local Councils in the UK. Our products and services simplify the use of public transport and car parks, improving operator levels of customer service, while enabling end users to quickly and easily select and pay for their products. Learn more at cammaxlimited.co.uk .

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world's people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at .

