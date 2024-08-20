SMCE (OTC: SMCE) Announces Launch Of Chaintrade, Its AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Data Intelligence In Capital Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMCE (OTC: SMCE), a pioneer in technology, proudly announces the launch of Chaintrade.ai , an advanced AI-powered designed to revolutionize data intelligence for the capital markets. With a suite of vertically focused AI applications, Chaintrade.ai is set to transform how investors, analysts, and financial institutions access, analyze, and leverage data, driving smarter decisions and fostering innovation across the industry.











From Acquisition to Commercial Deployment in 60 Days.

Chaintrade, which was formed as a Joint Venture between RedMatter Capital & Plato AI , was acquired by SMCE in a streamlined commitment to launch the application within 60 days of the acquisition announcement . “I am extremely excited and proud of our team's commitment in releasing a world class application with impact and purpose,” stated SMCE's CEO, Erik Blum.“This commercial release represents a significant milestone in the company's execution strategy and invite the entire Investment and Trader community to test ride the application. Based on the modularity of the application's framework, we will be announcing the launch of several other plug in applications to drive greater user value and adoption.”

Empowering the Capital Markets with AI-Driven Insights

At the heart of Chaintrade is a commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled insights into the capital markets. The platform integrates cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and data analytics tools to provide real-time, actionable intelligence across a wide range of assets, including equities, commodities, ETFs, bonds, and indices. By leveraging AI, Chaintrade empowers users to stay ahead of market trends, optimize their trading strategies, and make informed decisions with unprecedented accuracy.









Vertically Focused Applications for Targeted Intelligence

Chaintrade.ai stands out by offering a unique array of vertically focused AI applications. These applications are tailored to meet the specific needs of different market segments, ensuring that users receive the most relevant and precise data for their area of focus. Whether analyzing global equities, exploring the nuances of commodity markets, or diving into the dynamics of ETFs, Chaintrade.ai provides specialized tools that enhance understanding and drive strategic success.

Key Features of Chaintrade

Innovation is deeply embedded in Chaintrade's ecosystem and corporate culture. The launch of Chaintrade.ai represents the culmination of years of research and development, with a clear focus on pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in the financial sector. The platform is built on a foundation of continuous learning, where AI models are constantly refined and improved, adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of global markets.

Real-Time Data Analysis

Access to real-time market data, enabling users to monitor trends, identify opportunities, and respond to market movements as they happen.

Advanced AI Algorithms

Proprietary AI models designed to process vast amounts of data, delivering predictive insights and trend analysis with exceptional accuracy.









Customizable Dashboards: User-friendly dashboards that allow users to personalize their research experience, focusing on the data and insights most relevant to their needs.

Multi-Asset Coverage

Comprehensive analysis across a wide range of asset classes, providing a holistic view of market conditions.

Secure and Compliant

Chaintrade.ai adheres to the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance, ensuring that users' data is protected and their activities are aligned with industry regulations.

A Vision for the Future of Financial Intelligence

Chaintrade's vision is to lead the financial industry into a new era of AI-driven intelligence. By making sophisticated data analytics accessible and actionable, Chaintrade.ai aims to democratize financial insights, enabling both retail and institutional investors to compete on a level playing field. The platform is designed to scale, with plans to continuously expand its capabilities and integrate with emerging technologies such as blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi). Chaintrade invites investors, financial professionals, and institutions to experience the future of capital markets intelligence. By embracing AI and innovation, Chaintrade is not just enhancing data intelligence-it's revolutionizing it.

About Chaintrade

Chaintrade is a leading fintech company dedicated to transforming the financial industry through innovation and technology. By leveraging AI and advanced data analytics, Chaintrade delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower users to make smarter, more informed decisions. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on the future, Chaintrade is redefining the landscape of capital markets intelligence. Chaintrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC Entertainment Inc. (OTC: SMCE) .



About SMCE

SMC Entertainment Inc. (OTC: SMCE) is a publicly traded holding company that acquires and helps drive the commercialization of Innovation at the intersection of both Fintech and AI. SMCE focuses on investing in both artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive commercial adoption of products and services in its portfolio.

Press Release Contact

Erik Blum / CEO

SMC Entertainment Inc.



(360) 820-5973

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: