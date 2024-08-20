New E-Book Identifies Cause Of Voter Discontent From 9% Surge In Consumer Prices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Inflation Nation" explores deep discontent voters feel from rapid rise of inflation and likely impact on 2024 election.

- John ConnorsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Campaign Now is making a significant push with the launch of its new e-book, Inflation Nation, released in early August 2024. This in-depth analysis uncovers the main drivers behind the recent 9% rise in consumer prices, highlighting inflation as the most critical issue in the 2024 election."Inflation Nation" aims to educate readers on the complexities of inflation and dissect the information for both individuals and policymakers. Research revealed that for most voters, the main concern about inflation is that their wages are not keeping up with rising prices, which they believe will result in a decline in living standards. This belief is exacerbated by the notion that wage increases during inflationary periods are often attributed to job performance or career progression rather than adjustments for inflation.To amplify the reach, Campaign Now has invested heavily in a comprehensive research initiative and direct-to-reader outreach."Inflation Nation helps voters sort through the most pressing economic issues of the past few years," said John Connors , author of Inflation Nation. "We are excited to engage with readers and equip them with the knowledge as they look at the options as candidates and begin to see more political advertising about the economy."Campaign Now is a strategic grassroots political consulting firm that works with leading conservative leaning public policy and political organizations. Campaign Now launched its direct to voter publications in 2024 with the goal of producing high-quality, informative content on pressing economic, social and political issues with the mission is to educate and empower readers to become politically engaged.

