Pharmstars Hosted Showcase For Alumni Startups With Digital Innovations In Women's Health Or Health Equity

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, proudly showcased the advancements in Women's Health and Health Equity made by its graduates at the recent Alumni Showcase Event. The bi-annual Alumni Showcase provides a forum for startups to present their achievements to PharmStars' pharma members and the broader community a year after graduation. Ten digital health alumni startups highlighted their progress since completing PharmStars' 10-week PharmaU program a year ago, in June of 2023.PharmStars bridges the "pharma-startup gap " by helping startups and pharma overcome partnership barriers. Its unique PharmaU program provides the education and mentorship needed for startups to effectively engage pharma as clients and partners. PharmStars connects startups with global pharmaceutical firms, fostering collaborations and driving innovation.At the PharmStars Alumni Showcase, the startups each shared their achievements over the last year. Despite challenges in the funding environment, 67% of the startups successfully raised money. They gained media recognition and won numerous prestigious awards in the US and Europe from pharma and others for their innovativeness in women's health and health equity. They report impressive partnerships with tech firms such as Google and Philips, in addition to partnerships with women's health clinics and health plans.Naomi Fried, PharmStars' founder and CEO, remarked on the alumni's significant accomplishments, stating,“We are always delighted by the progress of our startup alumni. They are thriving, expanding their teams, enhancing their products, and have closed a number of deals with biopharma companies in the last year.”Startups appreciate the value and impact of their time in the PharmStars accelerator and in the post-graduate programing, including the Alumni Showcase. Samira Daswani, CEO of Manta Cares and a Spring 2023 graduate, noted,“PharmStars' Alumni Showcase was a unique opportunity for invaluable additional exposure. PharmaU and the ongoing Graduate School programming has been important to our company's success.”Marina Rigau, CEO of MiMARK and also a Spring 2023 graduate, added,“PharmStars has enhanced our pharma industry knowledge, helping us earn innovation awards from pharma and others.”The startups that presented from the Spring 2023 cohort at the Alumni Showcase Event included:- Health Care Originals (Rochester, NY): Body-worn, continuous respiratory biomarker platform, led by co-founder and CEO, Sharon Samjitsingh.- Health In Her HUE (New York, NY): Education, care, and community health platform for Black women and women of color, founded and led by co-founder and CEO, Ashlee Wisdom.- Innsightful (Sunnyvale, CA): High-accuracy, wearable-based AI algorithm for continuous measurement of anxiety and depression, led by CEO, Farzad Ehsani.- Manta Cares (San Francisco, CA): Interactive“maps” and engagement platform for cancer patients and caregivers, led by founder and CEO, Samira Daswani.- MiMARK (Barcelona, Spain): Diagnostic gynecological fluid biomarkers, led by CEO and co-founder and CEO, Marina Rigau.- My Moves Matter (Dublin, Ireland): Patient-centric, neuro-friendly patient engagement platform for women with Parkinson's disease, represented by co-founder and CTO, Rene Reinbacher.- NalaGenetics (Singapore): Genetic risk prediction tool for pre-screening of cancer, cardiometabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases, led by co-founder and CEO, Levana Sani.- Nivi (Sudbury, MA): Insights engine and WhatsApp chatbot promoting global health equity, led by co-founder and CEO, Sidd Goyal.- viO HealthTech (Old Saybrook, CT): Continuous remote monitoring of menstrual cycles for drug efficacy, led by CEO, Rob Milnes.- Biostrap (Los Angeles, CA): AI-enabled wearable digital biomarker platform, represented by co-founder and CEO, Sameer Sontakey, a graduate of the Fall 2022 cohort.PharmStars is now accepting new pharma and biotech members for the Fall 2024 cohort and for 2025. For more information, visit .About PharmStarsPharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through their extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, they understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. PharmStars' PharmaU program supports digital health startups and pharma members in“bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of“beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at .

