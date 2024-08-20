Helpside Offers Solutions For Employers As Healthcare Costs Continue To Rise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with a PEO helps small businesses provide competitive benefits at affordable rates.

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare spending in the United States continues to climb, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) predicting a 5.8% increase in employer expenses this year, amounting to 1.3 trillion. A recent study highlights the importance of healthcare coverage, with 60% of the respondents stating that they would change jobs for better health benefits. As healthcare costs soar, employers seek ways to offer competitive benefits while managing their budgets.Small businesses, in particular, need help providing quality benefits due to higher rates associated with smaller employee pools. Professional employer organizations (PEOs) like Helpside offer a viable solution by pooling groups together to secure rates comparable to larger companies. This allows small businesses to provide attractive benefits packages essential for retaining top talent. They enhance affordability and accessibility by providing diverse benefit options typically unavailable to small businesses. This flexibility accommodates various preferences, whether employees prefer high-deductible health plans or lower deductibles.Real-world examples demonstrate the effectiveness of Helpside's approach.- A civil engineering firm in Ogden, Utah, with 40 employees, saved over $40,000 annually on health insurance premiums and expanded its benefits offerings to include FSAs, HSAs, dental, vision, life insurance, disability coverage, and 401(k) plans.- A law firm in Surprise, Arizona, with 16 employees, saved over $55,000 annually, enabling it to offer a rich benefits package that attracts top talent.As health costs rise, partnering with a PEO like Helpside offers employers a strategic solution. By leveraging PEO resources and expertise, businesses can provide competitive benefits packages that attract and retain top talent without straining their budgets.About the Company:Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers' compensation, allowing leaders to focus on their businesses' growth and success.

Samantha Reynolds

Helpside

+1 208-813-6273

...