The Cannata Report Raising Funds For Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation At 39Th Annual Awards & Charities Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cannata Report's 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala will raise funds to benefit breast cancer research at Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation. Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex return as Lead Sponsors.

Proceeds to Benefit Breast Cancer Research at Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation; Hytec Dealer Services & TD Synnex Return as Lead Sponsors

- CJ Cannata, president and CEO , The Cannata ReportHAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannata Report is again raising funds to support Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation at its 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 7, 2024. Proceeds from this year's Gala, themed Higher Ground, will be donated to fund the research led by Rena Feinman, Ph.D., Associate Member of the Center for Discovery and Innovation at Hackensack Meridian Health, seeking to improve response to anticancer therapies for breast cancer patients.In addition to funds raised through ticket sales for the Gala, The Cannata Report has launched a peer-to-peer fundraising website with Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation to accept donations. The Cannata Report is dedicating its 2024 fundraising to all the women in the office technology industry who have had breast cancer and to all colleagues and friends in the industry whom this disease and other forms of cancer have impacted."Everyone I know has a family member, friend, or acquaintance who has been affected by breast cancer in some way. I was especially inspired to designate Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation and Dr. Feinman's research by all the women I know who have battled this disease with grace and determination. We are privileged to be associated with Dr. Feinman and hope these funds can help further her research and contribute to a breakthrough in the battle against breast cancer," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO.“We are grateful for fundraisers like The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala, for providing the necessary funds to support our research and increase awareness about triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), which accounts for 15 - 20% of all breast cancers,” said Dr. Feinman.“My lab is actively studying the microbiome to identify specific bacterial strains and metabolites associated with early relapse in TNBC patients. Our ultimate goal is that our work will lead to the development of microbiota-centered interventions that improve outcomes and the quality of life of treatment-resistant TNBC patients.”This will mark the 10th time The Cannata Report will raise funds at its Gala for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundations. To date, it has collectively raised $1.5 million through donations and matching funds for several initiatives. Most recently, funds were raised to create the Marie Cusumano Endowed Scholarship at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in 2022.Since including a charitable beneficiary 26 years ago for its annual Gala, The Cannata Report has raised funds for cancer-related charities devoted to research and patient care, including the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and renowned basketball coach Jim Valvano. Most recently, proceeds from its annual event have raised funds for cancer research grants and Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Children's Health Children's Cancer Institute."We are thrilled to welcome back lead sponsors Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex this year. It's a great pleasure to announce new presenting sponsors to this year's Gala – Distribution Management, First Citizens Bank, Katun and MPS Monitor – who will join returning presenting sponsors ConnectWise and Static Control. We are also happy to welcome back HP as our Cocktail Reception sponsor and Xerox as our After Party sponsor," said Cannata. "The ongoing support from our sponsors and the office technology industry for our fundraising and the Frank Awards continues to inspire us."Throughout its history, The Cannata Report has raised over $3.2 million through its annual event that honors excellence in office technology with the bestowing of the Frank Awards determined by participants in its Annual Dealer Survey.Added Cannata, "Our Higher Ground theme celebrates initiatives in the office technology industry that are moving independent dealers forward into advantageous positions that expand and strengthen their business offerings. It's an exciting and momentous time, and it's our honor to continue to chronicle the evolution of the dealer channel."The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

Cathy O'Brien

The Cannata Report

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube