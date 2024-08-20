Justified M2 Solutions, LLC Achieves Prestigious WBE Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Justified M2 Solutions Certified as a National Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

Justified M2 Solutions has received recognition as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

- Mariah Marley, COO

MOUNT CLARE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justified M2 Solutions , LLC. Is a leading provider for Operational Consulting and Sourcing Support services to the Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Utilities Industries, is proud to announce that it has received the WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification. This significant milestone underscores the company's commitment to diversity, excellence, and leadership in these industries. The WBE certification, awarded by the Women's Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley (WBEC ORV ), is a testament to Justified M2 Solutions' dedication to promoting diversity within its operations and across the industry. This certification is granted to businesses that are at least 51% owned, controlled, and managed by women, ensuring that certified companies meet the highest standards of business acumen, operational integrity, and industry performance.

“We are thrilled to receive the WBE certification,” said Melissa Adams, CEO of Justified M2 Solutions.“This achievement not only reflects our commitment to excellence and leadership but also highlights the significant role that women play in the Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Utilities sectors. We look forward to leveraging this certification to further our growth, strengthen our relationships with contractors, continue to provide excellent customer service to our clients, and inspire other women in the industry.”

With over 30 years of industry experience, the team at Justified M2 Solutions, LLC has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive operational services. The company's dedication to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction has earned it a stellar reputation among its clients and peers. With the WBE certification, Justified M2 Solutions aims to enhance its competitive edge, foster new business opportunities, and contribute to the advancement of women in these male-dominated industries. The company is committed to upholding the values of diversity and inclusion, which are integral to its mission and operational philosophy.

About Justified M2 Solutions, LLC:

Established in 2020, Justified M2 Solutions provides all aspects of operational consulting and sourcing support services to the Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Utilities Industries. NAICS codes include 213112, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations; and 541614, Process, Physical Distribution, and Logistics Consulting Services. UNSPSC codes and others are avaiable upon request. For more information about Justified M2 Solutions, please visit at

About the WBEC ORV:

WBEC ORV provides National WBENC certification to women owned companies in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. WBEC ORV is one of 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) authorized to administer this world-class certification across the United States. While certifying women owned businesses is the foundation of our mission, WBEC ORV also offers development opportunities to scale businesses to compete in the marketplace, connections with corporations leading supplier diversity across the country for real time business opportunities, and networking with other WBEs for partnering and purchasing opportunities. Today, there are nearly 1,100 certified WBEs and over 70 US companies and government agencies with the WBEC ORV. For more information about WBEC ORV, please visit at:

About the WBENC:

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council is the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is a resource for the more than 1000 US companies and government agencies that rely on WBENC's certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. For more information about WBENC, please visit at:

About HIT Executive Consulting

HIT Executive Consulting is a privately held Certification Subject Matter Expert Consulting Firm. HIT Executive Consulting has an national and Canadian portfolio of clients and for more than 12 years has been providing business certification assistance for the WBE, MBE, DOBE, SDVOB, DBE, State, County, and City Certifications. For more information about HIT Executive Consulting, to retain services, interviews, webinars, or request speaking engagements, please visit our website at

Mariah Marley

Justified M2 Solutions

