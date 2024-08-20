Founders Foundation To Host Annual Women In Business Event In Cape Town

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founders Foundation Women in Business Event

Empowering women entrepreneurs: A dynamic business event in Cape Town, featuring top female leaders and invaluable networking opportunities.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founders Foundation, in partnership with Outsourced CFO , will be hosting their much-anticipated annual Women In Business event , set to take place on 29 August 2024. This empowering gathering will be held in the vibrant and picturesque city of Cape Town, attracting some of the brightest minds and most influential women in the business community.

This year's event is poised to be a remarkable celebration of female entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation. The event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect women from various industries, providing them with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today's competitive business landscape. With a dynamic line-up of speakers, engaging workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities, this event is not to be missed.

Lize McCallum, the spokeswoman for the event, expressed her excitement about this year's gathering. "We are incredibly proud to be hosting the event once again, in collaboration with Outsourced CFO. This event is a testament to the power and potential of women in business, and we are committed to creating an environment where women can come together, share their experiences, and learn from one another. Our goal is to empower women to take bold steps in their careers and to inspire the next generation of female leaders."

The event will feature keynote presentations from leading women entrepreneurs and executives who have made significant impacts in their respective fields. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of the challenges and triumphs these women have faced on their journeys to success.

McCallum added, "Our lineup of speakers this year is truly exceptional. These are women who have broken barriers, challenged norms, and created new opportunities not just for themselves, but for others as well. We are confident that their stories will resonate with our attendees and provide them with the inspiration and strategies they need to elevate their own careers."

The event is not just about learning and inspiration; it is also about building meaningful connections. With limited tickets available, attendees will have the unique opportunity to network with like-minded women who are passionate about making a difference in the business world. This intimate setting allows for deeper conversations, the exchange of ideas, and the formation of partnerships that can lead to lasting success.

McCallum emphasised the importance of early registration, given the limited number of tickets. "We encourage everyone who is interested in attending to secure their tickets as soon as possible. Our past events have sold out quickly, and with the excitement surrounding this year's lineup, we expect tickets to be in high demand. This is an event that you won't want to miss."

Tickets for the Women In Business event are now available for purchase on the official event website, . Given the limited availability, interested individuals are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot at this premier event.

About Founders Foundation NPC:

Founders Foundation NPC is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial growth in South Africa. By offering targeted programmes and initiatives, the foundation aims to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a competitive business landscape. The Accelerator Programme is one of several initiatives designed to support and empower the next generation of business leaders.





