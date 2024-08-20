Tuxcare's Kernelcare Enterprise Featured On Ivanti Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALO ALTO, CALIF., USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that KernelCare Enterprise is now a featured solution on the Ivanti Marketplace .Removing headaches surrounding vulnerability patching for all popular enterprise Linux distributions, KernelCare Enterprise uniquely eliminates the need for downtime, reboots or maintenance windows – providing significant value for organizations that otherwise face daunting, time-consuming and inconsistent patching efforts. The collaboration between TuxCare and Ivanti allows the two companies to solve additional use cases and work together to offer augmented value.“KernelCare Enterprise's automated live patching works in tandem alongside Ivanti solutions and offers customers the opportunity to further optimize operations and maximize protections,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“We are pleased to work with Ivanti to provide significant added value and extend capabilities for our joint users.”“The platform does not matter to threat actors,” said Chris Goettl, Vice President of Product Management at Ivanti.“On Windows, macOS, or Linux, an attacker is going to target any software vulnerabilities they can to reach their goals. Tuxcare's KernelCare Enterprise solution brings some unique market differentiation like LivePatching that Ivanti customers are very interested in. This partnership allows us to bring the most complete patch management solutions to market to meet our customers needs.”About IvantiIvanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations' needs to enable, secure and elevate employees' experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons - a cloud-scale, intelligent hyper automation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit and follow @GoIvanti.About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world's risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open-source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

