Agility Makes A New Donation To Wfps Gaza And West Bank Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Company's donations have provided roughly 1 million meals since start of the conflict

GAZA / DUBAI – The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a new contribution from their longstanding partner Agility, a services, infrastructure and innovation company, to support WFP's operations in Palestine. This donation will contribute to WFP's efforts to provide essential food assistance to those suffering in one of the worst hunger crises the world is facing today.

With this latest contribution from Agility, WFP will be able to provide nearly 779,000 hot meals in Gaza ensuring that the most vulnerable populations receive the necessary support amidst ongoing challenges. This will bring the total donations by Agility and its employees to 1 million meals since the start of the current crisis in October last year.

“Agility's generous contribution comes at a crucial time for Palestine, where food insecurity and humanitarian needs are escalating. This support will have an impact on our efforts to provide life-saving assistance to those who need it most. The involvement of the private sector, particularly leaders like Agility, is vital in helping us address these challenges and achieve our mission of zero hunger.” said Mageed Yahia, WFP Representative to the GCC.

The latest WFP Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report finds that 96 percent of the population is facing acute food insecurity at crisis level or higher (IPC Category 3+), with almost half a million people in catastrophic conditions (IPC Category 5).



Adequate and sustained levels of humanitarian assistance must be provided, including more fresh food, better nutritional diversity, clean water and sanitation, access to health care and the rebuilding of clinics and hospitals.

“Agility supports WFP's efforts to save lives by delivering critical humanitarian assistance around the world. We've worked closely with WFP in more than 20 countries since we became a WFP partner in 2008, focusing our support on WFP's food assistance program and supply chain services that provide logistics resources to the broader humanitarian community. WFP's brave, committed staff brings assistance to communities in dire need, often amid conflict. In Gaza, WFP is leading efforts to prevent famine and further suffering,” said Tarek Sultan, Agility Vice Chairman.



Agility has been a long-standing partner of WFP, consistently demonstrating its commitment to humanitarian causes. As a member of the Logistics Emergency Teams (LETs) and through its bilateral partnerships, Agility has supported over 75+ humanitarian crises by providing free logistics expertise and services such as transportation and warehousing. This partnership, which began in 2008, has been instrumental in enhancing WFP's emergency response capabilities.

In addition to its involvement with LET, Agility has made several direct contributions to WFP over the years, a testament of its unwavering support and dedication to humanitarian efforts.

In July alone, WFP assisted 1.1 million people. Nearly 1 million people in Gaza received in-kind food rations, while nearly 150,000 in the West Bank received cash-based transfers.

WFP needs $303 million between now and the end of the year to be able to provide critical support for Gaza and the West Bank.