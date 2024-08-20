IBIS Styles Brings Global Chic And Local Charm To Karnataka's Cultural Capital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mysuru, August 17, 2024: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. (BHVL) are delighted to announce the launch of the first ibis Styles property in Karnataka, located in the cultural capital of India. This marks the opening of the third ibis Styles hotel in India, following successful launches in Goa. ibis Styles Mysuru will be the fourth hotel opening between Brigade and Accor, enhancing this partnership further. The grand opening event, held at the stylish new hotel on KRS Road, marked a significant milestone in the city's hospitality landscape.



ibis Styles Mysuru redefines hospitality with its unique fusion of contemporary design and cultural nuances. The hotel's sleek interiors draw inspiration from the vibrant birds of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere for guests. With 130 well-designed rooms, ibis Styles Mysuru caters to a variety of needs, offering comfortable accommodations for every traveler. The hotel's 30 suites provide a cozy retreat, featuring designated kitchenettes, private balconies, spacious living areas, and family-friendly rooms. Additionally, the dedicated children's play area ensures a delightful experience for families.



Guests at the property can look forward to a remarkable culinary journey. The Verandah offers a unique fusion of traditional and contemporary cuisines, creating a dining experience that caters to diverse palates. For a more relaxed atmosphere, the Flamingo Bar, located in the lobby area, provides a serene setting perfect for enjoying a refreshing drink and unwinding in style. Soon, guests will also be able to enjoy KA 16, the highly anticipated rooftop restaurant, which promises stunning views and an exquisite menu. The hotel also boasts five state-of-the-art meeting rooms and a spacious banquet hall, accommodating a variety of events. For those looking to host occasions in natural settings, the hotel offers comprehensive outdoor catering services.



The hotel features a range of amenities, including a swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center, ensuring guests have everything they need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Guests can also take advantage of exclusive benefits through the Accor Live Limitless lifestyle loyalty program, which offers unique experiences, special offers, and patrons can earn points on all stays, dining, spa treatments, and events.



Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of Accor's Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia ,said," Our partnership with Brigade Group has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. This collaboration marks our fourth hotel overall and the first ibis Styles with the Brigade Group. We are grateful for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we have created a space that not only meets the needs of modern travelers but also pays homage to the rich heritage of Mysuru. Upon the grand opening of ibis Styles Mysuru, guests can anticipate an authentic home-away-from-home experience within an innovative and welcoming environment."



Speaking at the inauguration, M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group said, "Mysuru is a key leisure destination in Karnataka. It is a popular getaway for tourists and a resting point for those travelling to the Western Ghats. The number of tourists coming into Mysuru has significantly increased in the last three years, post Covid-19. ibis Styles Mysuru is a blend of contemporary design and the traditional essence of Mysuru. Our aim is to redefine the hospitality experience for guests. This will be Brigade Group's 27th project in Mysore and its 9th hotel across India in partnership with global hospitality brands."



Commenting on the grand opening, Anuj Chaudhry, Cluster General Manager, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our first ibis Styles property in Karnataka. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant birdlife of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and infused with the energy of Accor, our hotel is designed to meet the needs of the modern travelers. We are confident that ibis Styles Mysuru will redefine hospitality in the region, providing a fresh and exceptional experience for all our guests.



The opening of ibis Styles Mysuru marks an exciting addition to Karnataka's hospitality scene, offering guests a stylish and inviting stay in the state's cultural capital. Beyond its famous palaces and markets, Mysore boasts hidden gems and unique experiences. At ibis Styles Mysuru, every stay is an opportunity to discover the city's lesser-known treasures and immerse in its rich culture.



About ibis Styles



Creative design and a playful atmosphere are what travelers find when they stay with ibis Styles. With a unique design concept built around a precise theme and a confident, optimistic approach, ibisStyles hotels deliver simple, trendy and economical hospitality. The friendly staff delight in surprising guests with joyful little extras to make every stay feel personal and special. Couples, families, solo travelers and business guests are all welcomed warmly at more than 650 uniquely designed ibis Styles hotels across 50+ countries. ibis Styles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.





About Accor



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.



About Brigade Group: Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is one of India's leading property developers with near over three to four decades of expertise in building positive experiences for all their stakeholders and winning their customers' trust. Brigade has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across Residential, Office, Retail and Hotels.

