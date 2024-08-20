Carbonhelix And Intezer Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Cybersecurity With AI-Driven Secops And A 24X7 Human SOC Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CarbonHelix , a leading provider of security services, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Intezer , a pioneer in AI-driven SOC automation. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape by integrating CarbonHelix's 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) team with Intezer's state-of-the-art

Autonomous SOC .

As threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, organizations require comprehensive security solutions that combine advanced with human expertise. The partnership between CarbonHelix and Intezer addresses this need by providing an unparalleled level of security monitoring and threat detection.

Key Differentiators:



24x7 Human SOC Team: CarbonHelix's unique offering includes a round-the-clock human SOC team. This team provides continuous monitoring, threat analysis, and response, ensuring that potential threats are identified and mitigated in real-time.

Integrated SIEM Monitoring: CarbonHelix not only integrates and monitors the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems but also synchronizes this data with Intezer's assessments of EDR alerts. This holistic approach enhances visibility across the entire security infrastructure, providing a more comprehensive defense against cyber threats. Advanced Threat Detection: Intezer's innovative technology enables the detection of advanced threats and malware that other solutions might miss by using a unique AI framework designed with Generative AI, machine learning, and genetic code analysis. When combined with CarbonHelix's human expertise, this creates a formidable defense mechanism.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intezer and bring this powerful combination of technology and human intelligence to our clients," said Mark Precious, CEO of CarbonHelix. "Our 24x7 SOC team, combined with Intezer's cutting-edge AI solution, offers an unmatched level of security and peace of mind for organizations of all sizes."

"The security industry has a talent shortage and the Autonomous

SOC Platform enables skilled analysts to focus on the real threats," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "This partnership is a natural fit of top-notch technology and people, combining Intezer's unmatched capability for SOC automation with the expert team at CarbonHelix."

This partnership is a testament to CarbonHelix and Intezer's shared commitment to providing the highest level of cybersecurity, enhancing the security posture for clients by integrating data from SIEM and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Together, they are setting a new standard in the industry, ensuring that organizations are protected against even the most sophisticated cyber threats.

About Intezer

Intezer is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for autonomous security operations, with a vision to address talent shortages and skill gaps in the cybersecurity industry. Intezer built the Autonomous SOC Platform to investigate incidents, make triage decisions, and escalate findings about serious threats like an expert Tier 1 SOC analyst (but without burnout, skill gaps, and alert fatigue).

About CarbonHelix

Since 2015, CarbonHelix has provided cybersecurity services from US-based security operations centers that meet the highest compliance requirements.

We have a deep understanding of confidential data handling, and have established ourselves as a trusted partner in a wide variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, government agencies, and more.

Drawing on our deep experience, our goal is to continuously improve attack detection, accelerate incident response, and proactively harden our defenses.

CarbonHelix continues to provide organizations with a complete set of cybersecurity solutions using the most advanced industry technologies.

