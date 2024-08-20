CRB Taps Industry Veteran To Lead Business Development In Company's Northeast Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eddie Skillington brings 25 years of experience across the biotech and landscape

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB , a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, has named Eddie Skillington as Senior Director of Business Development for the company's Northeast region. In this role covering the Boston and greater Northeast region, Skillington will lead client relationships and serve as a client advocate for companies in the life sciences industry.

Eddie Skillington will lead CRB's business development in the company's Northeast region.

Continue Reading

"CRB has a long-standing reputation as an industry leader and I'm excited to join this preeminent team," said Skillington. "The life sciences industry has faced challenges in the last several years and with these challenges come opportunities. I'm looking forward to further establishing CRB as a valuable partner who keeps client focus at the core of what we do through all phases of a project regardless of size and scope."

Skillington, previously Vice President of Business Development at DPS Global Group, brings a wealth of knowledge to CRB, serving in roles on both client/owner and AEC-sides of the business. His career includes nearly 20 years of engineering and project management experience where he worked on a wide variety of CapEx projects from early-stage feasibility to full design to construction management to CQV implementation. His extensive experience makes him a strong client advocate who has a deep understanding of what biopharma clients need and how best to deliver and execute a project.

"When clients talk to Eddie, they instantly recognize that he knows their business," said Shannah Falcone, Vice President, Market Engagement. "He brings a level of authenticity that only comes with his depth of experience in design, construction, qualification, operations and business development. We can't wait to see how he will contribute to CRB's growth in the Northeast region."

Skillington holds a Master Certificate in Project Management from Villanova University. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics and Instrumentation from Munster Technological University in Ireland.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. From 20 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup , and follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

JiaoJiao Shen

913-340-2438

[email protected]

SOURCE CRB Group Inc.