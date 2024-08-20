This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The rising adoption of flexible payment solutions is aiding the growth of the buy now pay later industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The publisher expects the trend to further continue over the medium term. To meet the rising demand for buy now pay later products, firms are also raising funding rounds, targeting higher gross merchandise value and volume in the market.

New players, including super apps, are also entering the fast-growing sector. This is driving innovation and a competitive landscape in the Saudi Arabian buy now pay later industry. Amid the rising adoption, the need to protect consumers from debt traps has also resulted in new regulatory proceedings in the sector. The Central Bank, for instance, announced guidelines in Q4 2023.

Firms are raising funding rounds to further scale their buy now pay later product offering in the Kingdom

The Saudi Arabian BNPL market is experiencing a strong growth period despite the challenging global macroeconomy. The fintech sector is poised to grow further over the medium term, with the current penetration standing around 30%, reflecting the growth potential compared to other markets like Europe and the United States, where the penetration ranges between 50% to 70%. The domestic market offers lucrative growth opportunities amid the thriving e-commerce industry and firms like Tamara are looking to tap into the growth potential of the BNPL market.

Tamara, in December 2023, announced that the firm had raised US$340 million as part of its Series C funding round, at a valuation of more than US$1 billion. The capital round was led by investors like SNB Capital and Sanabil Investments. Pinnacle Capital, Impulse, and Shorooq Partners also participated in the Series C round. The firm, in November 2023, also raised US$250 million in debt financing. Tamara has been growing at a rapid rate in the region. With a presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Emirates, it has more than 10 million registered users and over 30,000 merchant partners.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more BNPL providers to raise funding rounds in the Kingdom. This will support innovation and a competitive landscape over the medium term.

New firms are entering the buy now pay later sector with their innovative product offerings

Amid the fast-growing sector, the competitive landscape is also poised to grow at a significant pace in the Saudi Arabian BNPL market. Tamara and UAE-based Tabby are among the leading BNPL providers in the sector. These firms, however, are also facing competition from new entrants in the industry.

ToYou, the Saudi Arabia-based supper app, launched its own BNPL product in the market in 2023. With the launch of the flexible payment solution, the super app is seeking to innovate with customer's shopping experience, targeting higher growth in the region.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more regional and global firms to enter the Saudi Arabian BNPL market. This will support innovation and market growth over the next three to four years.

Saudi Arabia introduces new rules to regulate the unregulated BNPL industry in the Kingdom

The Saudi Central Bank, in December 2023, announced new regulations for the fast-growing BNPL industry. The rules announced by the Central Bank include provisions regarding licensing requirements and other regulatory measures such as information security standards, internal policies, and measures to combat financial crimes.

Furthermore, requirements have been announced to better protect consumers. This includes defining limits for credit and activities. The new regulations announced by the Central Bank are expected to support and contribute towards the sustainable growth of the market over the medium term.

The Saudi Central Bank is following the path led by many global authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority and the Emirates Central Bank. In the United Arab Emirates, too, the Central Bank issued guidelines for BNPL providers, requiring them to get licensed to offer short-term credit to consumers.

