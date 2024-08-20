UAE Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Global Firms Are Seeking To Enter UAE's Fast-Growing BNPL Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Buy Now Pay Later Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, BNPL payments are expected to grow by 18.5% on an annual basis to reach US$ 2.45 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.4% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$ 2.07 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 4.41 billion by 2029. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The buy now pay later market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the medium term in the United Arab Emirates. The rising uptake of the payment method among shoppers, coupled with new entrants in the sector, will support the growth trajectory of the market in 2024. Existing BNPL providers are also raising funding rounds from venture capital and private equity firms. With the market poised for growth over the next three to four years, authorities have been looking to regulate the unregulated sector. In the Emirates, the central bank has issued new guidelines for BNPL firms, requiring them to get licensed to operate in the market. The guidelines, coupled with the rising adoption, are projected to support sustainable industry growth over the next three to four years.

Firms are raising debt and equity rounds to further scale their product offering in the region

The demand for payment solutions like BNPL is poised to grow further in 2024. Consequently, to better serve consumer demand, firms are raising capital through debt and equity rounds in the Emirates. Tabby, one of the leading UAE-based BNPL firms, announced that the firm had secured US$700 million in debt financing from JPMorgan, while also extending its Series D round to US$250 million in November 2023. The capital round further strengthens the position of Tabby in the domestic and regional markets, where it manages more than US$6 billion in annualized transaction volume. Tabby, notably, serves more than 10 million users and has partnered with over 30,000 brands. The firm has been innovating with its product lineup, as it seeks to better meet the evolving needs of its users. Tabby, in 2023, launched Tabby Shop offering more than 500,000 products from thousands of brands. Tabby Card is also picking up pace, with transactions reaching more than 20% of the total volumes. To widen the distribution of its BNPL product, the firm is also forging strategic alliances in the Emirates. Tabby, in September 2023, entered into a partnership with Arabian Automobiles to offer enhanced convenience and flexibility for vehicle maintenance and repairs. Going forward, the publisher expects more such strategic collaborations in the sector. Furthermore, firms are also expected to raise venture capital and private equity funding, thereby driving innovation and a competitive landscape in the sector.

Global firms are entering the fast-growing buy now pay later industry in the United Arab Emirates

The BNPL industry is projected to grow steadily over the next three to four years, amid rising adoption of the payment method. To tap into the growing market, global firms are entering into the industry with their solutions. Alif, one of the leading global fintech firms, launched its financial services suite in the United Arab Emirates market in September 2023. The financial services suite includes products like send now pay later, buy now pay later, and fly now pay later, among others. The firm also launched global remittance services for residents in the United Arab Emirates. As the market continues to grow and more global players launch their products in the Emirati nation, the competitive landscape is poised to grow even further from the short to medium-term perspective.

The Central Bank issued new guidelines for buy now pay later firms in the United Arab Emirates

The Central Bank, in December 2023, announced new regulations to oversee BNPL services. According to the UAE Central Bank, businesses providing BNPL services must operate as agents of licensed banks or financial institutions, with approval from the central bank. Fintech companies in the BNPL sector can also offer short-term credit services after obtaining a license as restricted license finance companies. Unlicensed entities providing short-term credit must either apply for a license or collaborate with licensed banks to continue their services. The central bank has defined short-term credit as credit granted for up to 12 months for purchasing goods or services without interest, collateral, or a security deposit. This regulation aligns with the growing global trend of BNPL services, driven by increased consumer demand for flexible payment options and the expansion of e-commerce. These guidelines will serve as the foundation for further regulatory activities for the BNPL sector in the Emirates.

The BNPL payment industry in United Arab Emirates has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

Scope

UAE BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income UAE Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt UAE BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029

Convenience - Short Term Loans Credit - Long Term Loans UAE BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers) Three-Party BNPL Offering UAE BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029

Open Loop System Closed Loop System UAE BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers Marketplaces UAE Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

UAE BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029

Online Channel POS Channel UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis UAE Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale Average Monthly Expense segments Reasons to buy

Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2020-2029). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.

Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.

Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey. Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in UAE.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 BNPL Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

2.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.4 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2020-2029

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments, 2020-2029

3.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2020-2029

3.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2020-2029

3.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2020-2029

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2020-2029

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2020 - 2024 - 2029

4 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2020-2029

4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2020-2029

4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Three-Party Business Model, 2020-2029

5 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2020-2029

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2020-2029

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2020-2029

6 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2020-2029

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open Loop System, 2020-2029

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed Loop System, 2020-2029

7 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2020-2029

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2020-2029

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2020-2029

7.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2020-2029

8 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Sales Channel

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Sales Channel, 2020-2029

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

8.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

9 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2020-2029

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2023

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2023

10 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

10.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2023

11.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.5 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.6 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.7 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.8 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.9 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

12.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

13.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

14.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Media and Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Media and Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Media and Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

15 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

15.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

15.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

15.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

17.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18 UAE Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

18.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2020-2029

19.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2023

19.1.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.1.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.1.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.1.4 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2023

19.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2023

19.3.1 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.3.2 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.3.3 UAE Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2023

19.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2023

19.6 UAE Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Average Monthly Expense Segments, 2023

20 Further Reading

20.1 About the Publisher

20.2 Related Research

