Global Workforce Disengagement Costs $8.9 Trillion: Becoming Fearless Offers 65 Strategies To Reclaim Job Satisfaction.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the global workforce faces unprecedented levels of disengagement, with Gallup estimating a staggering $8.9 trillion in lost global due to low employee engagement, the need for personal empowerment in the workplace has never been more urgent. In response to this crisis, Dr. Benjamin Ritter's upcoming book, "Becoming Fearless: 65 Strategies to Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery," offers a timely guide for professionals to take control of their careers and lives.The High Cost of DisengagementEmployee engagement reflects the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their work. Gallup's research reveals that 62% of employees are not engaged, and 15% are actively disengaged. This disengagement is not just a personal issue for employees but a global economic problem, costing the world economy 9% of global GDP.“Too many people are stuck, afraid of change and layoffs, wasting time and potential, and this not only impacts their careers but also costs businesses and the economy significantly," says Dr. Ritter.A Workforce on the MoveIn 2023, more than half of the world's employees were actively seeking a new job, with 52% globally expressing a desire to change roles. Dr. Ritter explains,“This trend isn't new, and it remains elevated. Companies are one recruiter call away from losing their employees, and most aren't prepared for it. But the issue often isn't the company; it's the employee's approach to work.” He continues,“Most people are unaware that loving their job is a choice. They're waiting for their company to do something different when the real solution is to feel empowered and accountable to change things themselves. I hope to provide a tool for employees through the book, Becoming Fearless.”The Call to Becoming FearlessBecoming Fearless: 65 Strategies to Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery is a powerful guide for breaking free from the cycle of complacency and fear that hinders professional and personal growth. Drawing on years of experience as a leadership coach and talent development consultant Dr. Ritter equips readers with practical tools to confront self-doubt, set meaningful goals, and create a fulfilling and impactful career.“The key to success isn't just about quitting your job and starting over; it's about finding the courage to take control of where you are right now,” Dr. Ritter explains.“This book empowers readers to do just that.”Celebrate the Journey with Our Supportive PartnersTo celebrate the release of Becoming Fearless: 65 Strategies to Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery, a special launch event will be held on September 17th at the Sapien Center in Austin, TX. This event is made possible by the generous support of brand partners who share a commitment to wellness and positive change. Attendees will enjoy a selection of wellness-forward beverages from FitAid, Curious Elixirs, Spiritless, Best Day Brewing, Three Spirits, and Little Saints; healthy snacks from Daily Crunch, Day Out Snacks, Lil Bucks, MYNA Snacks; fun alcoholic beverages from Beatbox, Buzzball, and JuneShine; and supplements from 8greens, LMNT, KA! Empathogenics, and Supermush.Event Details:.Date: September 17, 2024.Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM.Location: Sapien Center, Austin, TX.Registration:About Dr. Benjamin RitterDr. Benjamin Ritter is a leadership coach, author, top LinkedIn voice, international keynote speaker, and dedicated to helping professionals achieve their highest potential. With over a decade of experience in coaching and consulting, Dr. Ritter has helped thousands of individuals transform their careers and lives. Find out more atContact us for more information, interviews, or to request a review copy of Becoming Fearless: 65 Strategies to Journey from Self-Doubt to Self-Mastery.

