Marg Lange Selected As Top Business Strategist Of The Year By IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marg Lange, Business Development Strategist, Public Speaker, Business Owner & Founder of Get The Lead, was recently selected as Top Business Strategist of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Lange has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Lange is a Keynote Speaker and Australia's only Connector Coach, re-igniting the importance of human connection so businesses grow and employees stay. Ms. Lange's mission is to help businesses connect more authentically to their market and within their workplaces. She organizes and delivers speaking events where she motivates her audiences to embrace the power of human connection, identify the key elements to build trusted relationships which deliver leads, increased sales and collaborations where everyone wins. She also prepares and delivers inhouse training where she audits teams' performances, submit recommendations, and deliver tailor made workshops which encompass a personal strategy that honors personality typeMs. Lange's areas of expertise include but are not limited to business development, relationship building, marketing strategy, coaching, customer engagement, lead generation, sales and marketing.Before embarking on her entrepreneurship journey as a Business Owner, Ms. Lange earned her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics, Human Development and Nutrition from Victoria College – Rusden Campus.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Lange has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Business Strategist of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Marg for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Lange attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

