Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Awarded Sewer Condition Assessment Project With The Government Of Jersey

Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. awarded 10.8km condition assessment project

- Chris Fisher, Head of sewer projects for Electro Scan (UK) Ltd, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electro Scan , a leading provider of advanced pipe condition assessment technologies, has been awarded a further groundbreaking 10.8km project in Jersey, Channel Islands. The project includes a comprehensive assessment of 10.8km of sewer network using the Es-400 to enhance infrastructure reliability and operational efficiency.The collaboration between Electro Scan and the authorities in Jersey marks a significant milestone in the field of pipeline inspection and maintenance. Electro Scan will be joining forces with Drain it Ltd. once again to help complete this project. Drain it Ltd. have worked with Electro Scan for the last 3 years supporting our crews on the island. With Electro Scan's cutting-edge technology and expertise, we are poised to deliver unparalleled accuracy and insights into the condition of the sewer and fire ring main networks in the Channel Islands.The scope of the project encompasses the inspection and evaluation of 10.8km of sewers to identify leaks, cracks, and defects that may impact system performance and environmental sustainability."We are thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious project in Jersey, Channel Islands, to conduct another sewer main condition assessment," said Brad Weston, Managing Director UK at Electro Scan. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that optimize infrastructure management, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure the longevity of critical pipeline networks."By leveraging Electro Scan's advanced technology and data-driven approach, the project in Jersey aims to address infrastructure challenges, improve asset reliability, and facilitate proactive maintenance strategies. The insights and recommendations provided by Electro Scan will enable authorities in Jersey to make informed decisions, prioritize repairs, and sustainably manage their pipeline assets.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN (UK) LTD.Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Electro Scan is also the exclusive developer and manufacturer of SWORDFISH; the world's first machine-intelligent hand tool able to locate buried lead pipe.

