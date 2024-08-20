MISKYAH MARIE TOTH SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miskyah Marie Toth, CEO of BDCS, Miskyah , and Author of "Iron in Silk" was recently selected as Top Global Business Leader of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over a decade of industry experience, Ms. Toth has established herself as a leading expert. As the dynamic owner of Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) and the innovative founder of Miskyah, she is redefining entrepreneurship and human resources with her forward-thinking strategies and steadfast commitment. In her role as CEO, she has managed a workforce of thousands across 50 locations and spearheaded digital transformation in HR with the Employee Self-Service (ESS) system, creating a tech-savvy workplace and facilitating efficient access to crucial information.Miskyah is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs through its comprehensive platform, embodying the transformative power of entrepreneurship. The brand's identity is captured by the "iron in silk" theme, symbolizing the fusion of strength, resilience, and determination with elegance, sophistication, and fluidity-qualities essential for the modern entrepreneur. Central to this brand is the eagle, a symbol of vision, focus, and ambition, representing leadership and the ability to overcome Miskyah empowers entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and achieve their dreams by providing comprehensive resources, insightful guidance, and unwavering support. The platform equips entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.At BDCS, the project teams and specialized recruiting for short- and long-term assignments are unmatched. The company excels in networking with skilled professionals and can assist in filling outsourced positions within organizations. BDCS' well-trained staff are adept at sourcing, screening, and presenting candidates, placing them into positions, and effectively ensuring full outsourced service to Supply Chain and Logistics clients. BDCS competently handles the full scope of payroll, statutory benefits, industrial relations issues, and health and safety matters. Advanced technology to manage payroll, employee self-service platforms, and training are only some of the added values this organization brings to its clients.Before embarking on her current career path, Miskyah graduated from the University of Pretoria with a bachelor's in psychology. She began her career as a Human Resource Manager in the retail sector. However, within the corporate world, Miskyah discovered her true passion– the pursuit of business excellence. In 2002, driven by her vision, she dedicated herself to championing aspiring entrepreneurs.Throughout her illustrious career, Miskyah Toth has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in December for her selection as Top Global Business Leader of the Year 2024.Miskyah's influence extends far beyond HR. Her profound impact on coaching and leadership development has been recognized with the esteemed MEA Award, where she was honored as the Leading Woman in Africa in Coaching. Her commitment to empowering individuals and organizations has left a lasting mark across the continent, fostering growth and excellence in leadership.Adding to her impressive list of achievements, Miskyah recently released her autobiography, Iron in Silk. The book offers an intimate look at her personal and professional journey, serving as both an inspiration and a guide for those navigating the complexities of leadership and organizational growth. Iron in Silk embodies the fusion of strength and grace that Miskyah represents-just as iron symbolizes resilience and determination; silk embodies elegance and sophistication.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Miskyah for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Miskyah Toth is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Toth attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders.For more information, please visit BDCS andMISKYAHAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 