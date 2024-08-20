Seven Dead After Drinking Poisonous Milk In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Aug 20 (IANS) At least seven members of a family died after drinking poisonous milk in Pakistan's Sindh, a local official said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Fayyaz Abbasi, the commissioner of the region, five children were among the deceased who consumed venomous milk on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the Pir Goth area of the province's Khairpur district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official said that 10 members of the family were brought to the Civil Hospital of the area after their started deteriorating due to drinking the milk late Sunday night.

"Seven of the affected persons died during treatment while the remaining are in critical condition at the hospital," a hospital official told Xinhua.

Local police said that they had registered a case and were investigating to find how the milk was mixed with poison.