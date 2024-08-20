SPANX FOUNDER SARA BLAKELY LAUNCHES NEW SHOE BRAND, SNEEX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sneex Footwear Takes The Pain Out of High Heels With Reimagined Hybrid Heel

Sara Blakely, the mastermind behind revolutionizing women's undergarments, introduces a new brand, Sneex – a luxury shoe that blends the style of a traditional high heel with the performance and comfort of a sneaker. Available on Sneex, the hybrid heels, or "hy-heels" feature fine napa leather and suede from Italy and Spain, available in three styles (single strap, double strap and wide strap) in ten striking colorways.

For years, Blakely has been on a mission to address the agony that women often feel when they wear high heels. With the invention of Sneex, Blakely solves three key pain points that are typical in high heel construction. First, the lack of support between the foot and the sole of the shoe, causing discomfort and wobbly heels. Second, the crushing feeling on the ball of the foot caused by unequal weight distribution. Last, the squeezing of the toes. A patent-pending design solves these three issues, giving women comfort and walkability without compromising style.

"Men invented the high heel centuries ago, and its basic construction hasn't really changed," Blakely said. "There has been a void in comfortable footwear, and women deserve a new option. I wanted to create a luxury high heel that prioritizes how women feel, not just how we look. We are fed the line that 'beauty is pain'... but I don't believe it has to be. As a consumer, I have wanted to solve this problem for years."

With Sneex, Blakely also felt she was providing something missing from the elevated comfort trend. "Consumers are dressing much more casually now," Blakely said. "While sneakers have been embraced as an option, there are many times I put on clothes and still want the height and look of a heel with the vibe of a sneaker. There was an opportunity there."

For over 25 years, Blakely has been advocating for women through product by putting comfort at the epicenter of design and development. She has done this again with the look and feel of Sneex. "You have to try them on to feel the magic hidden inside," said Blakely. "Women either cry, dance or take off running. They can't believe it's a 3-inch heel!"

Sneex are handcrafted in Spain with prices ranging from $395 to $595 in whole sizes ranging from 5-11. For more information about Sneex, follow @Sneex on Instagram or visit

ABOUT SARA BLAKELY

Sara Blakely is the founder of Spanx... and now Sneex. She is an inventor, a category creator and an industry disruptor who asks for signs from the Universe. She is an intuitive brand expert who can embody the heart and mind of the consumer through putting herself in their shoes... literally. She's a seeker of ideas who has spent her life building the courage and mindset to pursue them. She was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the world and was featured on the cover of Forbes Magazine as the youngest self-made female billionaire. When she's not disrupting industries, setting world records, or making pancakes in crazy shapes for her four small kids... she dreams of a world where the feminine and masculine energy is more balanced. She has donated millions of dollars to support and elevate women and girls around the world through her foundation, and in 2012, she signed The Giving Pledge, committing half her life's wealth to philanthropy.

