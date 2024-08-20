BBB INDUSTRIES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALL STAR AUTO PARTS, EXPANDING ITS ELECTRONICS OFFERING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAPHNE, Ala., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Orlando, FL, All Star is a growth-oriented provider of alternative automotive replacement parts including both remanufactured OEM and aftermarket lights and wheels. All Star primarily focuses on the U.S. collision repair channel, which it serves through its nationwide distribution network.

"All Star will strengthen our electronics offering and will allow us to provide additional product and service options to our customers. We are thrilled to welcome the All Star team to BBB," said

Duncan Gillis, BBB's CEO. "Our goal is to continue to spread the power of sustainable manufacturing at scale to deliver even greater value to the markets we serve, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

"We are excited to join forces with BBB, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation in the automotive space. Together, we'll be able to expand our reach and enhance our ability to provide top-tier, sustainably manufactured products to our customers. This partnership marks an important milestone in All Star's growth, and my team and I look forward to the advantages

it will bring moving forward," said Andrew Sexton, CEO of All Star Auto Parts.

About BBB Industries





BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas. Please see for more information.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $80 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland and Singapore. More information is available at .

