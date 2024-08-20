Montrose Environmental Group-Backed Treatech Installs First Circular Waste Treatment Unit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & LONAY, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG ), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, today shared that TreaTech, a Montrose-backed waste technology, has installed its first circular waste treatment unit, VISTA, at Ecorecyclage's treatment site in Lavigny, Switzerland.

TreaTech has brought innovative to that uses catalytic hydrothermal gasification to convert a broad range of waste streams into reusable resources, such as methane-rich renewable gas, in a circular and cost-efficient manner. VISTA will convert multiple types of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste streams into renewable gas that can immediately be injected into the natural gas distribution network of EcoRecyclage's parent company, Holdigaz Group, a major player in the Swiss energy and building sectors. It is expected to validate TreaTech's ability to continuously treat organic waste 24-hours a day at a waste management facility at up to 200kg of waste per hour.

Vijay Manthripragada, President & CEO of Montrose Environmental Group and TreaTech Board Member, said: "We are thrilled with the progress made by the TreaTech team. Montrose is focused on helping communities convert waste into valuable resources and we believe the TreaTech technology and team are among the most innovative and compelling. We don't want waste to be wasted. Our hope is to further energy access and community development in a more environmentally sustainable way. We are excited and grateful for the deepening partnership between TreaTech and HoldiGaz. As the TreaTech technology is further validated, we believe there will be many future opportunities to support communities with waste reuse around the world."

With population growth and economic development placing increasing pressure on existing waste disposal processes, the need for sustainable waste-to-energy solutions that extract the maximum value from all waste streams has never been greater. Countries across the globe are striving for energy independence and seeking to invest in waste treatment solutions, like TreaTech, to create local and sustainable supplies of renewable gas. TreaTech's technologies offer an alternative to traditional incineration used to dispose of waste that releases a considerable amount of CO2 into the atmosphere and doesn't recover water.

Jacob Stern, Vice President of RNG at Montrose Environmental Group, added: "Renewable energy has historically been limited to select feedstocks. We are excited to leverage TreaTech's technology to solve the problem of energy recovery from feedstocks that aren't suitable for anaerobic digestion."

Montrose plans to bring TreaTech's technology to the U.S. in 2025 for application with waste streams across the food and beverage, agricultural and livestock, municipal waste and chemical sectors.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit .

About TreaTech:

TreaTech is a Swiss engineering company that has developed innovative technology that treats multiple waste streams in a sustainable and cost-efficient manner. In 2023, the company raised CHF 9 million from its Series A funding round to support the development of its circular waste treatment solutions. TreaTech's technology is designed to harness the power of the circular economy, mitigate climate change, and support the global energy transition towards renewable gases, by capturing valuable products that are usually excluded from traditional wastewater treatment solutions. For further information, please visit the website and LinkedIn page.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

