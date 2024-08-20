Corero Network Security Team Members Shortlisted For Prestigious Women In Tech Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Security

(AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, is proud to announce that two of its team members have been shortlisted for The Co.'s Women in Tech Excellence Awards . These awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in the sector, recognizing individuals who are making significant strides in an where they remain underrepresented.

Sadiat Jimo, Team Leader, Security Operations Center (SOC), and a valued member of Corero's team, has been shortlisted for the Role Model of the Year - Tech category. Sadiat's dedication to excellence in cybersecurity, her focus on mentoring, and her instrumental role in helping the SOC achieve a 35% female workforce have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

Teressa Carlin, Manager, Threat Research Team, has been shortlisted for the Transformation Leader of the Year category. Teressa's leadership in advancing threat intelligence, driving innovative security solutions, and contributing to blogs and industry articles have positioned her as a transformative figure within the industry.

The SOC continues to be a model of diversity at Corero, with employees representing 12 different nationalities.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards, which will take place on November 27, 2024, at the Hilton Park Lane in London, aim to recognize and inspire female talent at all career levels. The event highlights the contributions of women making significant impacts in technology, serving as a platform to promote diversity and gender parity in the field.

Commenting on the nominations, Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security, said, "We are immensely proud of Sadiat and Teressa for being shortlisted for these prestigious awards. Their nominations are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the significant contributions they have made not only to Corero but to the wider cybersecurity community. They are both exemplary leaders who inspire us all and embody the values of innovation and excellence that drive our company forward."

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards are highly anticipated within the technology community, with extensive media coverage that amplifies the achievements of the nominees, reaching hundreds of thousands of professionals in the industry. By honoring trailblazers like Sadiat and Teressa, these awards not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also inspire the next generation of women leaders in technology.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF ).

