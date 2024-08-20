Flix North America Names Rodney Surber As Chief Operating Officer Of Greyhound

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) +++ Appointment underscores commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth for Greyhound as the flagship partner brand

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix North America Inc., the parent company of the long-distance bus service providers FlixBus and Greyhound, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodney Surber as chief operating officer of Greyhound. Surber, who has been with Greyhound for nearly 30 years,

will report to Kadir "Kai" Boysan, chief executive officer of Flix North America.

During his three decades with Greyhound, Surber has held various leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president of operations. In his new role, he will be the top senior leader for the brand, overseeing bus operations, customer service operations, and maintenance and engineering. He will ensure that Greyhound continues to solidify its leadership position in long-distance bus travel and deliver exceptional service across its extensive network in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"Rodney is a high-impact leader with deep operational expertise and extensive knowledge of Greyhound, making him the ideal choice to guide this iconic brand through the next phase of transformation and growth," said Boysan. "Since joining the Flix family in 2021, Greyhound has achieved significant operational improvements through our investments in technology, fleet, and service quality. Rodney's leadership will be essential in advancing the business further and positioning Greyhound to seize new opportunities for growth in the evolving long-distance travel landscape."

"I am honored to step into this role during this pivotal time of growth for Greyhound and Flix North America," said Surber. "The operational integration and improvements we've achieved to date have laid a strong foundation, and I'm excited to lead our efforts in driving even greater operational excellence, product innovation, and customer satisfaction. Our goal is for Greyhound to become the benchmark for service quality and the long-distance bus travel experience in North America, exemplifying excellence for other Flix partners and the industry."

Surber's appointment is part of a suite of measures designed to further enhance operations across Greyhound, including refining the regional structure of Greyhound's field operations and centralizing customer service for both Greyhound and FlixBus under a single management team to ensure a consistent experience for customers nationwide.

As a member of the unified Flix network, Greyhound now provides a modernized onboard experience, streamlined booking process, and improved customer service. Together, Greyhound and FlixBus, through its trusted partners, offer passengers the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, delivering affordable and sustainable transportation to over 1,800 destinations across North America.

About Flix North America Inc.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to over 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our

website and press room .

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.