Presenting On The Emerging Growth Conference 74 Day 1 On August 21 Register Now

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap portal announces the schedule of the 74th Emerging Growth on August 21 – 22, 2024.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here .

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

...

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Sponsors:(844)

ProCore Advisory - Unleashing the power of strategic investor relations for public and pre-IPO companies

(832)-847-1327

...



Day 1

August 21, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference . If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

EUDA Health Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: EUDA)

Keynote speaker: Kelvin Chen, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

BlueRush, Inc. (OTCQB: BTVRF) (TSXV: BTV)

Keynote speaker: Steve Taylor, CEO

11:25 - 11:55

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST)

Keynote speaker: Leandro Jose Iglesias, Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

12:35 - 1:05

Nextech3D.ai or the“Company,” (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR)

Keynote speaker: Evan Gappelberg Founder, CEO & Chairman

1:10 - 1:40

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (OTC Pink: NVAAF) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speakers: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

1:45 - 2:15

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO)

Keynote speaker: Mark Harding, President

2:20 – 2:50

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO)

Keynote speaker: Ronald Glibbery, Co-Founder, CEO & Director

2:55 – 3:05

Elutia, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELUT)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Randy Mills, President & CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH)

Keynote speaker: John Hartman, CEO

3:25 - 3:35

AseptiScope, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Scott W Mader – Founder & CEO

3:40 – 3:50

BlockchainK2 Corp. (OTCQB: BIDCF) (TSXV: BITK)

Keynote speaker: Scott Brooks, CEO of RealBlocks

3:55 – 4:05

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD)

Keynote speaker: Mr. Quang X. Pham, Chairman & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speaker: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

4:25 – 4:35

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)

Keynote speaker: James Allen Joyce, CEO

4:55 – 5:05

CytoMed Therapeutics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDTC)

Keynote speaker: Peter Choo, Chairman

Day 2

August 22, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference . If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

SunCar Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDA)

Keynote speakers: Breaux Walker, GM, International

9:40 – 10:10

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

10:15 – 10:45

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS)

Keynote speakers: Harry Simeonidis, President / CEO, Spiro Sakiris, CFO, and Anna Turkington

10:50 - 11:20

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

11:25 - 11:55

Interstellar Communication Holdings

Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador, Harri Laitinen, CEO of Planix Oy., and Lijie Zhu, Founder and managing director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners

12:00 - 12:30

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

1:10 - 1:40

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

1:45 - 2:15

Nature's Miracle Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI)

Keynote speakers: James Li, CEO, and George Yutuc, CFO

2:55 – 3:05

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC)

Keynote speaker: Allan Evans, CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCQB: PENMF) (ASX: PEN)

Keynote speaker: Wayne W. Heili, MD, CEO & Director

3:25 - 3:35

Sucro Limited (OTCQB: SUGRF) (TSXV: SUG)

Keynote speaker: Don Hill, Chairman

3:40 – 3:50

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LDTC)

Keynote speakers: Frantz Saintellemy – CEO, and Chris Stewart, CFO

4:10 – 4:20

Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)

Keynote speaker: John O'Shea, Chairman

4:25 – 4:35

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (OTCQB: TRGEF)

Keynote speaker: Cameron Tymstra, President & CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE) (OTCQB:PGEZF)

Keynote speaker: Michael Rowley, President & CEO

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

Register for the Conference here .

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

...

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About in 2009, Emerging quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here .

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: ...