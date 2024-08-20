Catapult Launches Live In Game Video Solutions With The SEC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New sideline solution provides real-time access to and data to empower coaches to make informed game day decisions instantaneously

Boston, MA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX: CAT), the global leader in sports solutions for professional teams, today unveiled its innovative sideline video solution with the announcement of an agreement with the Southeastern (SEC) for the of football. Earlier this year the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Rules Committee approved the use of sideline video solutions for live review, beginning with the upcoming 2024 football season . The SEC will be the first college football conference to integrate Catapult's sideline video technology across all 16 conference teams.

Designed to transform coaching decisions and workflows on gameday and throughout the entire week, Catapult's new sideline solution for football provides real-time access to video and data to empower coaches to make informed game day decisions instantaneously. Coaches will be able to view live video, log plays, evaluate players, and review key moments right from the sideline on any tablet.

“Our sideline video solution is the most advanced in the market, having been honed by years of development in Formula 1 and the NHL" said Will Lopes, CEO at Catapult.“As the leading conference in NCAA football, having the SEC choose to team with us is a testament to the value we provide teams in helping them win games. We are looking forward to deepening our relationship with the SEC and working with their football teams to further innovate the use of sideline video analysis.”

In addition to the benefits of live in-game video, this innovative solution enables coaches to accelerate post-game review with immediate access to game video and data, saving an average of 6-8 hours. Coaching staffs can distribute fully broken down video for player and position specific review, and add additional coaching notes, play grades, and subjective data for each clip. The new solution will also help teams optimize practice sessions by integrating the sideline video solution into Catapult's Thunder software, which is currently used by more than 90% of FBS football programs. Teams using the new sideline video solution during practice sessions will be able to enhance their data and review plays in real-time on any mobile device, accelerating the time it takes to review critical content with coaching staff and players.

Earlier this year Catapult successfully tested its sideline video solution at multiple bowl games. These tests helped Catapult optimize its user experiences with real-time feedback from coaches and athletes during critical games.

“We experienced firsthand the benefits of Catapult's sideline video solution during the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl,” said Brian Kelly, Head Coach at LSU.“The real-time video provided by Catapult enabled our coaching staff to make better decisions throughout the game and communicate these decisions to our players. We look forward to adding the sideline video solution to our gameday management for the upcoming season.”

Following the strategic acquisition of SBG Sports Software, Catapult accelerated its video analysis capabilities including enhancing its sideline video capabilities in ice hockey, motorsports, and now football. Catapult partners with the NHL, to deliver live video directly to the bench of ice hockey teams during games for instant analysis and real-time coaching adjustments. Catapult is also a partner to Formula 1, NASCAR, and Indycar, providing race control and real-time race analysis solutions. Catapult's RaceWatch solution integrates and synchronizes thousands of unique data sets including hundreds of video angles, radio communications, and car telemetry data to provide teams with comprehensive race day insights with live visualization, precise race predictions, and thorough post-event reviews. Notably, Catapult executes over two million predictive race simulations during each Formula 1 race day, underscoring its commitment to enhancing teams' competitive edge through advanced analytics and technology.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 4,200 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.





