Pico Expands Redline Market Coverage With Global Equities, Options, And Rates Venues

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical services, software, data and analytics for the markets community, continues the coverage expansion of its high-performance Redline solution. Since Pico's of Redline in late 2021, the in Redline's product lines have been prioritized, with a particular focus on global growth, and extension into the fixed income asset class.



In 2024, Redline has significantly expanded its market coverage by adding support for crucial equities venues, options exchanges, and rates markets. This expansion includes the integration of US equities venues such as OneChronos, LTSE, and BlueOcean . Additionally, Redline has enhanced its coverage in rates markets, providing comprehensive support for over 10 venues across this essential asset class, including both bilateral streams and central limit order books. This includes expansion into Europe, where key markets such as MTS are now supported. Redline has also integrated broker support for Morgan Stanley Equities Algos and UBS Futures Algos, offering clients a broader range of algorithmic trading options. These developments underscore Redline's commitment to continuously evolving its product offerings to meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

“We are excited to introduce these new venues, which significantly enhance our clients' trading capabilities across equities, options, and fixed income markets,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Chief Product Officer and Head of AMRS at Pico. “Our expanded support across these venues, combined with supporting connectivity and infrastructure for these markets via Pico's Services business, highlights our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that address the evolving demands of the financial markets.”

In the first half of 2024, Redline developed over 30 new venues, ensuring that clients have access to a diverse range of trading platforms for executing strategies with greater precision and efficiency.

“With these expansions, Redline now offers unparalleled market access, serving a diverse client base that includes global banks, hedge funds, and trading firms,” added Swanstrom. “Clients are looking for a single vendor to handle multi-asset class deployments, providing technology efficiency and best-in-class performance across market data and execution technology. As the financial markets landscape evolves, Pico remains committed to investing in Redline's technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients.”

This strategic growth is complemented by the seamless integration of Redline with Pico's range of services – ultra-low latency raw data, historical PCAP data as a service, hosting, cloud-based backtesting, replay capabilities, and Corvil Analytics – underscoring Pico's commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

