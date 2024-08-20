The Joint Corp. To Participate In The 7Th Annual B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® , announced that management plans to participate in the 7th Annual B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Sofitel New York.



President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested parties may contact their B. Riley Securities representative.

